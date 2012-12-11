* FTSE 100 index adds 0.2 percent
* Miners lead gains, supported by ZEW survey, China
* Whitbread the top riser after good results
* Tullow Oil suffers following dry well in Ghana
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 11 Britain's blue-chip index reached
its highest value since March on Tuesday, as an encouraging
consumer survey in Germany and signs of stronger growth in China
helped to reverse early falls.
The FTSE 100 rebounded off a session low of 5,908.32
to be up 13.27 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,934.90 at 1127 GMT.
Supporting the rise was news that German economic sentiment
jumped to 6.9 points from -15.7 in November according to a
monthly ZEW poll, beating a Reuters poll forecast of -12.0. The
FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent in the 70 minutes after the
data.
Miners were among the top gainers, with basic
materials adding 3.5 points. Miners are sensitive to global
economic sentiment, and were supported as a ZEW economist said
Germany was not heading for a recession, and demand from China
supported the price of copper.
"The Chinese data suggests that the trough in activity is
in," Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said.
"Therefore with emerging market growth accelerating going
into 2013, as opposed to decelerating as it was doing this time
last year, companies with exposure to that revenue growth should
be positioned relatively well."
Leading gainers was Whitbread, which rose 3.5
percent as Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator
posted a rise in third quarter sales, helped by increased demand
for its expanding Costa brand.
"Whitbread continues to please, despite the dual headwinds
of tough comparatives and a post-Olympic slowdown, which had
already been trailed." said Richard Hunter, head of equities at
stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The company continues to benefit from being well positioned
in a cost-conscious consumer environment, and this momentum has
filtered through to both the underlying numbers and, indeed, the
share price."
The FTSE 100 reached its highest closing level in nearly
nine months on Monday. It broke through technical resistance at
5,930, an intra-day high hit in September, in morning trade on
Tuesday, in a broad-based rise that saw all sectors add to
gains.
However, individual stocks had potential to weigh. Tullow
Oil lost 5.9 percent, the most on the index, after it
said a well drilled off the coast of Ghana found no oil in its
main target area.
"Tullow has disappointed on recent drill appraisal result,"
analysts at Exane BNP Paribas said in a note, replacing Tullow
Oil with BP on its "High Conviction" list. BP added 2.4 points
to the FTSE 100, the most on the index.
