* FTSE 100 index edges up 0.1 percent
* Blue chips ease off intraday high on bout of late selling
* ZEW survey raises sentiment but sees UK lag Europe
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 11 Britain's blue-chip index posted
its highest close in nine months on Tuesday, supported by strong
German economic data but enduring a late sell-off as it balked
at technical resistance.
The FTSE 100 closed up 3.34 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 5,924.97, edging off an intraday high of 5,937.93 on a bout
of selling in the last 45 minutes of trading.
The sell-off dragged the index back below a September
intraday high that had been the top end of recent ranges.
"A close above the September high of 5,932.62 would be a
very positive sign, but with resistance at the year high (of
5,989) before we get to 6,000, I'd still be patient," said Phil
Roberts, head of technical analysis at Barclays Capital.
Having stalled at that level, Roberts said he was looking
for support around the 5,830 level.
Despite failing to post a strong close, the index did rise
for the fifth day in a row, the second such run this month and
only the fourth this year.
Supporting the rise was a much bigger than expected jump in
Germany's influential ZEW survey of economic sentiment in
November. The FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent in the 70 minutes after
the data.
"The market needed a catalyst to finally break that
magnetism that the 5,900 level had been having on the FTSE, and
arguably today's ZEW confidence figures from Germany have not
only beaten expectations but fairly smashed them," said Alastair
McCaig, Market Analyst at IG Index.
He added that the FTSE was less exposed to the ZEW survey
than European markets, but the stronger gains they posted also
helped lift the UK index. Germany's DAX closed up 0.8
percent, with the French CAC and the Spanish IBEX
indexes up 0.9 and 1.5 percent, respectively.
Miners were among the top gainers in Britain,
with basic materials adding 6 points and bringing the index into
positive territory. Miners are sensitive to global economic
sentiment, and were further supported as a ZEW economist said
Germany was not heading for recession.
Whitbread, was among the top gainers, rising 2.5
percent as Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator
posted a rise in third-quarter sales helped by greater demand
for its expanding Costa brand.
"Whitbread continues to please, despite the dual headwinds
of tough comparatives and a post-Olympic slowdown, which had
already been trailed," said Richard Hunter, head of equities at
stockbroker Hargreaves Lansdown.
"The company continues to benefit from being well-positioned
in a cost-conscious consumer environment, and this momentum has
filtered through to both the underlying numbers and, indeed, the
share price."
Tullow Oil lost 8.4 percent, making it index's
biggest faller, in volume nearly four times its 90-day average
after it said a well drilled off the coast of Ghana found no oil
in its main target area.
