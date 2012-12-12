* FTSE 100 index closes up 0.4 percent
* Energy adds 9 points as oil rises to $110 per barrel
* Index posts sixth day of gains for first time this year
* Technicals suggest FTSE may struggle to rise further
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 12 Britain's top share index closed
at a new nine month high on Wednesday, led by an energy sector
buoyed by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would continue to
provide stimulus for the world's biggest economy.
Oil & Gas and basic materials, which rise and fall with
optimism over the economic outlook, combined to added over 13
points to the FTSE, which rose on expectations the Fed
will launch a fresh round of $45 billion in bond buying a month,
bringing the monthly pace of asset purchases to $85 billion.
"There's only one game in town today, and that's the Federal
Reserve at 1730 GMT tonight. Frankly everything else pales into
distant insignificance," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, research analyst
at Charles Stanley, said.
"In the short-term, it's clear that central banks, through
their actions, have cut the equity risk premium, and therefore
encouraged the rerating that we've seen. But in the medium to
longer term, it is growth that is the ultimate determinant of
share price."
The FTSE 100 index closed up 20.88 points, or 0.4
percent at 5,945.85, its highest close since March.
The energy sector added 9 points to the index as oil
rose to around $110 a barrel, with investor anticipation of
renewed monetary stimulus outweighing plentiful supply.
The materials sector also prospered, with miner Anglo
American among the FTSE 100 leaders, ahead by 2.7
percent as it was lifted by a Barclays upgrade to equal weight
from underweight.
The rise took gains for December to 1.3 percent less than
halfway through the month, despite recent downgrades to growth
outlooks across the UK and the euro zone.
A rise in December would be the 10th straight year of gains
in the last month of the year, and the index rose for the sixth
straight day for the first time this year.
However, the recent gains have been made in thin volumes,
and while the index closed above 5,932, the intraday high in
September, other key levels need to be passed before it can hit
6,000.
"From a chartist point of view, it's very risky to buy into
this rally," Nicolas Suiffet, technical analyst at Trading
Central, said, adding there was resistance between 5,989 and
6,105, the upper end of its short term trading range around a
52-week high and the top hit in 2011 respectively.
"Short term oscillators lack momentum and failed to deliver
any significant buy signal during the recovery. Furthermore, low
trading volume could indicate the trend is not reversing up," he
added. "Now may not be time to buy markets."
Capping the index were ex-dividend factors, which clipped
1.70 points off the FTSE 100 on Wednesday. Babcock International
, Polymetal, and Wolseley all traded
without entitlement to their latest dividend payout.
(Additional reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Ron Askew)