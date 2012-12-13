* FTSE 100 index loses 0.3 percent
* Profit taking end six straight days of gains
* AstraZeneca hit by new drug disappointment
* FTSE seen resuming gains into next year - Reuters poll
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 13 Britain's leading share index
fell on Thursday as concerns over U.S. fiscal negotiations
resurfaced, prompting investors to consolidate recent gains made
during the longest continuous rally of the year.
The FTSE 100 index was down 16.24 points, or 0.3
percent, at 5,929.61, having closed 0.4 percent higher at a
nine-month closing peak on Wednesday following six days of
consecutive gains.
The index recovered slightly in afternoon trading from early
falls following encouraging unemployment and retail data from
the United States.
However, shares fell back towards the intraday trough of
5,918 after U.S. House Speaker John Boehner accused President
Barack Obama of being willing to "slow walk" the economy towards
fiscal crisis.
The index dropped 0.27 percent in the 12 minutes after his
comments.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke had set the tone for
the day's trading, warning that monetary policy won't be enough
to offset damage if politicians fail to avert the "fiscal cliff"
of steep tax hikes and budget cuts which could throw the world's
biggest economy into recession.
"Following the mixed figures that we got from the U.S., the
FTSE 100 is in consolidation mode at the moment," said Myro
Sokou, senior research analyst at Sucden Financial.
"We got quite good weekly jobless claims, while retail sales
were fairly in line with expectations. However I think the main
focus at the moment is the fiscal cliff discussions," she added,
noting that volume on the index was thin.
AstraZeneca was the most heavily traded stock in the
index, trading over twice its 90-day daily average volume, while
overall FTSE volume was at just 70 percent.
The drug company lost 2.8 percent and took the most points
off the index as it said an experimental rheumatoid arthritis
drug proved inferior to Abbott Laboratories' Humira in a
clinical study, knocking hopes for one of the few late-stage
products in the company's pipeline.
In all, the health care sector took 6 points off the index.
"AstraZeneca have had a relatively good run, so I suspect
people are using this as an opportunity to take profits," said
Savvas Neophytou, analyst at Panmure Gordon.
Profit taking was seen as a theme across the index, with the
FTSE expected to resume its upward path heading into the year
end despite the session's losses.
"It is a temporary setback, [for only] a couple or days or
so," Valerie Gastaldy at technical analysis firm Day By Day
said.
"The index should rise again into 2013 first week, at
6050/6100."
Strategists predict that the FTSE 100 will rise to 6,100 by
mid-2013 and 6,400 by the end of 2013, with top-end estimates
reaching 7,000, according to a Reuters poll released today.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)