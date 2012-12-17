* FTSE 100 sheds 0.5 percent
* Vodafone drops on worries over 4G network costs
* Aggreko slumps on 2013 outlook uncertainty
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Dec 17 Britain's leading share index
lost ground on Monday, weighed down by market heavyweight
Vodafone due to concerns about the cost of the new generation of
mobile phone networks.
Vodafone shed 2.7 percent, accounting for almost 8.5
points, or around a third of the FTSE 100 index's total decline
after the Dutch state raised much more than expected in its
auction of fourth generation (4G) frequencies, pointing to
higher costs for operators.
"Friday's Dutch spectrum auction results took the market by
surprise with total proceeds 2.6 times higher than anticipated
and Tele2 bidding aggressively to secure all new entrant
spectrum," JPMorgan Cazenove analyst Akil Dattani said in a
note.
"This will raise concerns around the Dutch mobile market
outlook, which we believe is negative for all operators."
Prices in the spectrum auction were so high that market
leader KPN said it would have to cut dividends to
afford its licences.
KPN shares dropped over 12 percent in Amsterdam.
Temporary power firm Aggreko was the biggest
percentage blue chip faller, dropping 17 percent after the firm
said it would be difficult to provide a definitive view on next
year's trading.
"The group should deliver its forecast FY12E earnings
outcome, but the outlook for FY13E is much more adverse than we
expected ... Hence we expect to downgrade our FY13E EPS by circa
13 percent; we move to Hold," Investec Securities said in a
note.
Aggreko had been highly valued by investors, trading on a
smartestimate price-to-earnings ratio of 19.2 times, according
to Thomson Reuters Starmine. That compares with ratios for its
peers of around 14 times, leaving little room for
disappointment.
Volume in Aggreko shares was over four times their 90-day
daily average by midsession.
Overall FTSE 100 volume was relatively low at the start of
the final full trading week of 2012, at around 30 percent of the
90-day daily average approaching mid-session.
At 1201 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 20.48 points or
0.5 percent at 5,891.28, having closed 0.1 percent lower on
Friday after snapping a run of six sessions of gains on
Thursday.
"As long as the index holds support at 5,755 and manages to
push back above (5,900) this week the odds suggest a trend
continuation higher is likely. But of course a failure could
turn nasty and see an immediate retreat if the Bulls fail to
hold onto strength this week," Sandy Jadeja, Chief Technical
Analyst at City Index said.
Strength in miners helped limit the blue chip
declines, adding nearly 3 points to the index, with the sector
supported by improving economic data from top metals consumer
China.
Kazakhmys was the top FTSE 100 gainer up 1.6 percent
after Kazakhstan revealed its refined copper and gold output
rose in January-November 2012. The London-listed firm accounts
for a large part of the country's metal production.
U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat to higher open on
Wall Street on Monday, following falls in the previous session a
investors eyed signs of movement from Republicans in budget
talks.
Republican House Speaker John Boehner edged closer to
President Barack Obama's key demands in negotiations to avert
the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and spending cuts set to take
effect by Dec 31 unless Congress intervenes.
