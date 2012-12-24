* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent to 5,949.99 points
* Evraz rises after bullish Morgan Stanley note
* U.S. "fiscal cliff" uncertainty caps gains
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Dec 24 Britain's benchmark share index
edged higher on Monday, with miner Evraz among the top
gainers, although traders said uncertainty over U.S. budget
talks would cap any gains in the coming sessions.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.2 percent,
or 9.90 points, at 5,949.99 points in early morning trade,
recovering from two sessions of minor losses at the end of last
week.
Volumes were expected to be thin, with the London market due
to close early for the Christmas holiday.
Russian-focused group Evraz rose 0.6 percent after
investment bank Morgan Stanley highlighted it as one of its main
"stocks to watch in 2013", writing in a research note that Evraz
could benefit from growth in the Russian construction market.
"Evraz is the Russian steelmaker with the largest domestic
exposure to 'long steel', therefore the most levered to a strong
domestic construction market," Morgan Stanley wrote in its note.
The FTSE 100 has risen by around 7 percent this year.
However, the march higher has stalled this month due to
uncertainty over U.S. policymakers ability to avoid a "fiscal
cliff" of government spending cuts and tax hikes due to take
effect early next year, which could drive the world's economy
back into recession.
Although most investors expect a deal on the budget to be
struck eventually, signs of delays or hurdles have dented equity
markets, with falls often exacerbated since volumes have been
thin during the Christmas holiday period.
On Sunday, some U.S. lawmakers voiced concern that a deal
may not be reached.
Richard Curr, head of dealing at British broker Prime
Markets, said the FTSE 100 could reach the 6,000 point mark -
seen as key for triggering further gains - but only if a deal on
the fiscal cliff was reached.
But he did not see substantial losses if Republicans and
President Barack Obama fail to find a consensus next week,
judging that officials would find a way of dealing with the
fallout early next year.
Curr said the FTSE 100 would likely trade within the 5,900
to 5,977 point range in the absence of any progress by the end
of 2012, but added that investors still expected more gains in
the UK stock market next year.
Many investors have favoured equities over other asset
classes such as cash or bonds, with shares offering higher
yields via their dividend payouts, while returns on cash and
sovereign bonds have been hit by low interest rates.
"Everyone seems quite bullish about 2013," he said.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Patrick Graham)