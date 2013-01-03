* FTSE 100 index gains 0.3 percent
* Private sector data bodes well for non-farm payrolls
* Oil and Gas add 13 points
* Next leads gainers after strong festive trading update
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 3 Britain's FTSE rallied in the
afternoon on Thursday, as encouraging economic data out of the
United States provided the momentum to lift the index to fresh
17-month highs.
The FTSE 100 had edged lower in morning trade, but
added 0.3 percent in 15 minutes after the release of data
showing that U.S. private-sector employers added 215,000 jobs in
December, well above economists' expectations.
"The FTSE 100 spent most of the morning relatively flat with
investors possibly awaiting the [U.S. data], which traditionally
is used as a barometer for the all-important non-farm payrolls
that are due for release tomorrow," Lee Armitage, Senior Trader
at Accendo Markets, said, adding that the expectation-beating
results helped markets across the board.
"The FTSE took a lead from this and moved back into the
blue."
London's blue-chip index closed up 19.97 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,047.34, having hit its highest level since July
2011 on Wednesday after a deal in the United States to avoid a
series of tax hikes and spending cuts that threatened economic
recovery, known as the "fiscal cliff".
Oil and Gas stocks gained 1.3 percent, and
energy added the most points to the index, contributing 13
points to gains.
"The big move for the UK is the Oil and Gas sector is
rallying, which is a much bigger sector for the UK than for
Europe," Henry Lancaster, senior investment analyst at Coutts,
said, adding that they were attractive on valuation grounds.
"Oil stocks look cheap and out of favour, so it's something
we think could run on."
The heavyweighting of energy in the FTSE helped it to
outperform European peers, Lancaster said, with the Spanish IBEX
and the French CAC both losing 0.3 percent.
He added that the bigger gains in European indices yesterday
meant that over the two days since the "fiscal cliff" deal was
struck, there was little difference between returns in the UK
and on European bourses.
Despite this, the UK's strong start to 2013 has seen it
begin to reverse some of last year's underperformance, where it
gained only six percent compared to 30 percent on the DAX. This
combined with a weak domestic economy that is seen as at risk of
a triple-dip recession.
However, high-street retailers were given a welcome boost by
a strong festive trading update from Next, which led
blue-chip gainers and suggest that domestic consumption was
strong over the Christmas period.
The fashion firm rose 2.7 percent after it met
fourth-quarter sales forecasts and lifted annual profit
guidance, giving a boost to the retailers in a strong start to
the festive trading update season.
Next's earnings quality score rose to 100 from 95 after its
previous filing in June, which suggests the composition of
earnings in the recent past is robust enough for its growth rate
to be sustainable, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Toby Chopra)