* FTSE 100 flat as New Year surge consolidated
* Miners weak; Fresnillo knocked by UBS downgrade
* Energy stocks higher led by BP
* Drug stocks helped by Nomura target price hikes
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Jan 4 Britain's top shares were flat on
Friday as investors' took stock after a New Year surge which has
pushed the index up to 17 month highs.
Caution that the U.S. Federal Reserve may end its
asset-buying programme ahead of time slightly soured investors'
recent appetite for shares in the run up to key U.S. jobs data.
Minutes from the Fed's December policy meeting released
after London's close on Thursday showed some voting members of
the Federal Open Market Committee were increasingly worried
about the potential risks of the Fed's asset purchases on
financial markets, even if it looked set to continue an
open-ended stimulus programme for now.
The Fed said last month it would keep interest rates near
zero until unemployment -- expected to have stayed steady at 7.7
percent in December -- fell at least to 6.5 percent, as long as
inflation does not rise above 2.5 percent.
"The Fed comments are weighing, particularly with the always
important U.S. jobs data imminent, although realistically it is
still more about some consolidation after the new year surge,
with miners the most under pressure having led the leap," Mike
Mason, senior dealer at Sucden Financial Private Clients said.
Cyclical stocks, those most exposed to the vagaries of the
economic cycle such as miners and banks
were the main fallers as a withdrawal of support
from asset-buying programmes could hurt the global economy.
Mexican silver miner Fresnillo was the top FTSE 100
faller, down 5.4 percent as UBS downgraded its rating for the
stock to "neutral" from "buy" citing valuation grounds.
Precious metals peers Randgold Resources and
Polymetal International were also weak, both down 3.2
percent.
The energy sector, however, bucked the weaker
trend for cyclicals, buoyed by gains in BP which was a
top blue chip riser, up 1.0 percent, and alone added over 3
points to the FTSE 100 index.
Switzerland-based rig contractor Transocean has
agreed to pay a lower-than-expected $1.4 billion to settle U.S.
government charges over BP's massive Gulf of Mexico oil spill in
2010 and the firm admitted that its crew on the Deepwater
Horizon was partly responsible. Last year, BP reached a $7.8
billion plaintiffs liability settlement.
Otherwise defensive stocks, those less exposed to the
economic cycle, provided the majority of blue chip gainers with
drug stocks standing out.
GlaxoSmithKline added 0.4 percent and AstraZeneca
gained 0.3 percent as Nomura hiked price targets for
both in a review of the European pharmaceuticals sector.
At 0901 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was down 1.61
points, or 0.01 percent at 6,045.73, having closed 0.3 percent
higher on Thursday at another 17-month high, extending
Wednesday's 2.2 percent surge.
"Although the longer-term FTSE chart suggests a possible
move to 6,094.00, it's hard to conceive new buyers showing up at
current price levels considering their tendency to enter more
aggressively following meaningful corrections," James A.
Hyerczyk, analyst at Autochartist said.
"This being said and based on the near term range of
5,873.40 to 6,051.30, a correction back to a value zone at
5962.35 to 5941.36 is likely, giving investors who missed this
current short-covering rally, a chance to buy at more favourable
price levels."
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)