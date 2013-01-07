* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Oils, miners fall in tandem with commod weakness
* Banks rally on Basel III proposals
* Morrison enjoys relief gains after trading update
By David Brett
LONDON, Jan 7 Britain's top share index paused
early on Monday from a rally that has brought it close to
two-year highs, as weakness in commodity-related stocks offset
gains in banks spurred by a regulatory relaxation in Europe.
London's blue chip index was down 17.87 points, or
0.3 percent, at 6,071.97 by 0905 GMT. The index had closed on
Friday at its highest level since early February 2011.
Integrated oils and miners were
the main drag on the index, falling with base metal and oil
prices, traders said.
Those losses outpaced gains in banks.
Interest in UK lenders was spurred by global regulators'
decision on Sunday to give banks four more years and greater
flexibility to build up cash buffers so they can use some of
their reserves to help struggling economies grow.
"Overall the relaxation of Basel III liquidity rules will be
helpful to UK banks in terms of their ability to lend and their
profit generation capability," Shore Capital said in a note.
The broker said for investors seeking exposure to UK banks,
its preferred names were Lloyds Banking Group and
Standard Chartered.
Elsewhere, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Britain's
fourth-biggest food retailer, edged up 0.5 percent with traders
citing relief the firm had managed to avoid a profit warning
after reporting falling sales over Christmas.
"Signs of progress should become more evident by the start
of the second half. This, combined with continued cost savings
opportunities, an attractive valuation (and yield) and a strong
balance sheet suggest that patience will pay off later in the
new year," Jeffries said in a note.
British American Tobacco (BAT) added 0.9 percent
after Deutsche Bank upgraded the company to "buy" from "hold" on
valuation grounds.
"Imperial Tobacco ... remains our top pick across European
Tobacco names, (but) we have upgraded our recommendation on BAT
to 'buy' as we consider the current price a solid entry point to
a high-quality stock," the U.S. investment bank said in note.
With no important data due for release on Monday the market
was lacking direction, with some stocks hovering near overbought
levels and traders returning to their desks after holidays.
"With more investors back at their desks this week, the true
mood of the market should become clearer," Ian Williams,
strategist at Peel Hunt, said. "The overweight lower quality
trade that we have been playing since late October continues to
prosper."
Despite losses on Monday, UK blue chip equities have gained
around 3 percent since the start of 2013.
Although the FTSE 100 has averaged a 0.4 percent rise in the
first month of the year since 1984, since 2007 five out of six
Januaries have resulted in losses - the exception being 2012
when the index rose 2 percent.
With the FTSE 100 now testing both two-year and
three-and-a-half-year highs, technical analysts said the index
would need to see a retracement of around 50 points before the
bears start to take control.
"Based on the 240-minute chart, a move through 6,038.00 will
be the first sign of weakness, followed by 6,016.80," a
technical analyst said.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)