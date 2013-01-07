* FTSE 100 falls 0.3 percent
* Profit taking seen in energy and material sectors
* Strong start to the year puts FTSE up against resistance
* Barclays leads banks up after regulatory reprieve
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 7 Britain's top share index turned
lower on Monday after a rally last week brought it close to
two-year highs, as weakness in commodity-related stocks offset
gains in banks spurred by a regulatory relaxation in Europe.
London's blue chip index was down 20.02 points, or
0.3 percent, at 6,069.82 by 1141 GMT. The index had posted its
highest close since early February 2011 on Friday.
Energy and materials - a broad-based sector including
commodity stocks and miners - were the main drag on the index,
combining to take over 16 points off the index. Falls in these
sectors were in tandem with base metal and oil prices, traders
said.
"I suspect it's just a little bit of a pull back from the
gains we saw immediately post fiscal cliff, with probably a bit
of a rotation going on," Mike Ingram, market analyst at BGC
Partners, said.
"With the relatively solid Chinese data through last week as
well, it does strike me that there's a bit of profit taking to
lock in gains."
Integrated oils had added 3.4 percent in the
first three trading days of the year, but fell on the session,
tracking crude oil's slip back down to $111 a barrel.
This strength in heavyweight energy stocks has helped UK
blue chip equities to gains of around 3 percent since the start
of 2013.
But with the FTSE 100 now testing both two-year and
three-and-a-half-year highs, the index has run into significant
areas of resistance, despite breaking the psychologically
important 6,000 mark on the first trading day of the year.
"UK equities are now pretty heavily overbought. Less so the
US, but the S&P 500 and the FTSE 100 are up against meaningful
resistance levels," analysts at Brewin Dolphin said in a note.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index dipped from 72 at the end of
last week to 68 during the sessions trading. A level over 70
suggests that an index is overbought.
"The news flow and technical headwinds suggest a pause at
these levels - although much will depend upon the earnings
season starting properly next week," the note added.
Banks gained 1.1 percent, leading the index, on
the back of a decision by global regulators on Sunday to give
banks four more years and greater flexibility to build up cash
buffers so they can use some of their reserves to help
struggling economies grow.
"Overall the relaxation of Basel III liquidity rules will be
helpful to UK banks in terms of their ability to lend and their
profit generation capability," Shore Capital said in a note.
Barclays led FTSE 100 gainers, rising 3.6 percent
and adding over 4.5 points to the index.
