* FTSE 100 index slips 0.4 percent
* Broad losses lead index down from 2-year closing highs
* Resistance stubborn around 6,105 - technicals
* Banks insulated from falls by regulatory boost
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 7 Britain's blue chip index fell on
Monday for the first time this year, baulking at technical
resistance levels having reached its highest close for nearly
two years in the previous session.
The FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent in broad-based losses,
with every sector falling apart from financials, which received
a regulatory boost over the weekend.
The index closed down 25.26 points at 6,064.58, having
started the year with three sessions of gains totalling 3.3
percent -- well over half the total rise the FTSE achieved in
2012.
The gains took the index to its highest closing level since
early February 2011, with the 14-day Relative Strength Index
hitting 72. A level over 70 suggests that an index is
overbought.
"The FTSE 100 index is nearing a key resistance threshold
around the 2011 top at 6,105. The upward potential should be
limited now... Intraday oscillators are overbought," Nicolas
Suiffet, technical analyst at Trading Central, said.
"The rally's likely to lose momentum around the resistance
threshold... It's too late to buy but to early to sell."
Energy and materials - a broad-based sector including
commodity stocks and miners - were the main drag on the index,
combining to take over 12 points off the index.
Falls in these sectors came in tandem with base metal and
oil prices, traders said, adding there had been profit taking on
the rally.
However, Zeg Choudhry, head of equities trading at Northland
Capital Partners, said that even if the rally in commodity
stocks had run out of steam, there weren't many sellers on the
market.
"The market doesn't feel too bad underneath, we've had a
good run," he said.
"It's not really a big correction. When you see a big
correction in the materials sector, it's normally 5-6 percent
falls. Then you would say people are running for the hills, but
they're not."
While only five stocks gained more than 1 percent, only two
- National Grid and Centrica - were down more
than two percent. They fell after a Deutsche Bank note warned
that the "worst was yet to come" for the utilities sector.
The only sector to add points to the index was financials,
led by 0.5 percent gains in banks on the back of a
decision by global regulators on Sunday to give banks four more
years and greater flexibility to build up cash buffers so they
can use some of their reserves to help struggling economies
grow.
