* FTSE up 0.2 pct; 6,300 hit for first time since May 2008
* HSBC leads rally by UK banking stocks; top Goldman pick
* Energy stocks in demand ahead of Q4 results; BG misses out
* Weak miners drag; Capita falls on Canaccord downgrade
By Jon Hopkins
LONDON, Jan 28 Britain's top share index
breached the 6,300 level for the first time since May 2008 on
Monday, driven by strength in banking and energy stocks,
although that heady height failed to hold for the close.
Global giant HSBC added the most points to the FTSE
100 index, with its 1.0 percent advance alone accounting
for almost 5 index points and helping the UK banking sector
to a 0.8 percent gain, with the lender highlighted
as Goldman Sachs preferred UK banks pick in a sector review.
Goldman reiterated its "conviction buy" rating on HSBC on
the basis of relative valuation, return trends and expectations.
The bank also repeated its "buy" rating on Barclays
, the top percentage blue chip gainer, up 1.7 percent.
But Goldman downgraded its rating for Royal Bank of Scotland
to "sell" as it believes the majority-state-owned lender
is the most exposed to near-term regulatory risk.
RBS shares still gained 0.5 percent with the banking sector
overall buoyed by Friday's news that banks will repay early 137
billion euros of crisis loans taken a a year ago from the
European Central Bank, and which ECB President Mario Draghi has
said "avoided a major, major credit crunch".
The bigger-than-expected repayment was seen as a sign that at
least parts of the financial system are returning to health.
Other financial stocks also took heart from the move, with
Aberdeen Asset Management rallying 1.6 percent, and
insurer Standard Life up 1.2 percent.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 9.96 points, or 0.2
percent at 6,294.41, having reached a fresh 4-3/4 year peak of
6,311.26.
"The benchmark has now seen off four major figure levels in
under a month and is now 6.7 percent higher than where it
started the year which has caught even some of the more bullish
investors by surprise," Angus Campbell, Head of Market Analysis,
Capital Spreads said.
"Since we've seen such considerable strength in equity
markets so far this year there's bound to be some resistance
near the highs, but with the 6,300 level now behind us for those
bullish investors the only way is up," Campbell added.
Market heavyweight Vodafone was also a big
contributor to the FTSE 100 advance again, up 0.5 percent and
adding more than 1.6 points to the index as the telecoms firm
extended its advance into a third consecutive session.
Traders have cited talk that the mobile telecoms group may
sell its stake in its U.S. wireless joint venture to partner
Verizon as the main reason behind the rally.
ENERGY BOOST
Energy stocks also added their considerable
strength to the blue chips, providing over 3 points of the
index's advance, ahead of the sector's upcoming earnings season.
Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.8 percent, with Credit Suisse
reiterating its "outperform" stance on the oil firm ahead of its
fourth-quarter results and 2013 strategy update due on Thursday.
BP, which unveils its fourth-quarter numbers next
Tuesday, gained 0.7 percent.
But BG Group, which also posts its fourth-quarter
numbers next Tuesday missed out on the gains as investors booked
profits after recent gains on renewed bid speculation.
Technical indicators suggesting a pause in BG's advance also
led some investors to cash in on recent gains, traders add.
BG's fall knocked the most individual points off the FTSE
100, with its 2.0 percent decline accounting for 3 index points.
Declines by mining stocks was the biggest
sectoral drag on the blue chips, but they still only accounted
for around 1.4 index points.
Outsourcing group Capita was also a blue chip
faller, down 0.9 percent, with traders citing the impact of a
Canaccord Genuity rating downgrade to "sell" from "hold".
The broker said it expected Britain's coalition government
may look elsewhere than Capita when handing out its next batch
of contracts, which could impact the company.
(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Ron Askew)