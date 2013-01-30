* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Antofagasta hit by weaker than expected outlook
* Imperial Tobacco sinks 4.3 pct after update
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, Jan 30 Britain's top shares fell on
Wednesday, weighed down by miners after disappointing U.S. GDP
data as investors considered whether the rally that has lifted
the index to 4-1/2 year highs has further to run.
The FTSE 100 closed down 16.08 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,323.11, having climbed some 20 percent from its
June lows.
The data, which showed the world's largest economy suffered
an unexpected contraction in the fourth quarter, knocked the
index even as it buoyed expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve
will continue its easy monetary policy.
The Fed is expected to maintain asset buying at $85 billion
a month when it concludes its policy meeting later in the day
and stick to its commitment to hold interest rates near zero
until the unemployment rate falls to 6.5 percent.
Heavyweight miners were the biggest casualties
on Wednesday, led down by an 8.3 percent drop from Chilean miner
Antofagasta which said its production costs would jump
this year and it would not increase output.
Charts show the strong rally has propelled the UK benchmark
heavily into 'overbought' territory, fuelling some expectations
of a pull-back.
The FTSE 100's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) - a
widely-used technical momentum indicator - was at 80, with a
reading of 70 and above deemed to be 'overbought'.
However some strategists see further gains in equity markets
thanks to liquidity support from central banks, an improving
global economic outlook, and robust earnings.
"I would be reluctant to say (the grind higher) has gone too
far. When we look at fundamentals, I would fully expect earnings
forecasts to be met this year; I think the economy can support
that," Ian Richards, head of equity strategy at Exane BNP
Paribas, said.
Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at Capital Spreads,
meanwhile, said: "It's just interesting to see that any dips
have been really short-lived this year which just goes to show
that there's still momentum in the uptrend."
Imperial Tobacco also knocked the FTSE 100, the
biggest drag on the index on Wednesday in terms of points, after
saying it expects growing competition from the black market in
cigarettes to hit its first-half profits.
Its shares fell 4.3 percent in brisk trade, with volume at
323 percent of its 90-day daily average against the FTSE 100 on
104 percent of its 90-day daily average.
Oil services stocks weakened, impacted by a profit warning
from Italy's Saipem.
Petrofac was left nursing a 7 percent drop, while
Wood Group shed 2.2 percent, and Amec traded 2.1
percent lower.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; editing by Ron Askew)