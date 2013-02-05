* FTSE index rises 0.6 percent after big one-day fall
* ARM, BP rally after Q4 beats
* BG falls following production warning
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 5 Britain's top share index rose
early on Tuesday, recouping some ground after steep losses in
the previous session as investors switched their focus to a
generally solid set of company updates.
By 0854 GMT, the FTSE 100 was up 0.6 percent at 6,281.51, a
day after suffering its biggest one-day fall in three months in
profit taking from 4-1/2-year highs sparked by growing political
uncertainties in Europe and a string of analyst downgrades.
"There are still (political and fiscal) issues out there but
a lot of those have been mitigated, so I am expecting markets to
continue pushing higher although there will be hiccups along the
way," Neil Shah, director at Edison Research, said.
"There is clearly an increased appetite for the equity
market and ...January is usually seen as indication of how the
market is going to do for the rest of the year," he said.
Last month the FTSE 100 posted one of its strongest starts
to a year, rising 6.4 percent
Credit Suisse said it was staying 'overweight' in equities,
noting that for "92 percent of the time in which equities gained
4 percent or more in January, they have risen for the rest of
the year".
Tuesday's corporate results were generally positive.
Chip designer ARM rallied 4.4 percent - the top
gainer on the FTSE 100 albeit in light trade - after
fourth-quarter profits that beat expectations.
Telecoms firm BT Group rose 1.9 percent as brokers
and investment banks upgraded forecasts the day after strong
third-quarter results.
Strong fourth-quarter figures also boosted oil heavyweight
BP, which added 6.5 points to the index.
But oil and gas firm BG fell 2.7 percent after it
said it would miss 2015 production targets.
Lender Barclays shed 0.3 percent, underperforming a
rebounding banking sector,after saying it will increase its
provisions for mis-selling financial products, leaving question
marks over future profitability.
The fourth-quarter earnings season in Europe has so far been
mixed, leaving investors uncertain as to whether profits can
keep up with their price-to-earnings re-ratings, which are at
post-credit-crisis highs of 12 times.
While 65 percent of companies have so far meet or beaten
expectations, they have reported a 12.3 percent contraction in
quarterly earnings year-on-year.
Analysts have cut earnings forecasts by around 6 percent on
the whole for European companies over the last six months.
(Written by David Brett; Editing by John Stonestreet)