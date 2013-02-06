* FTSE 100 gains 0.5 percent
* Hargreaves and ENRC updates lift respective sectors
* Unilever weighs after going ex-dividend
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Feb 6 British blue chips gained in
morning trade, with financials and basic materials stocks
benefiting from positive company reports, raising hopes that
economic activity may be rebounding.
By 0920, the FTSE 100 index was up 31.68 points, or
0.5 percent, at 6,314.44, adding to gains made yesterday on the
back of good results and an improving economic outlook in
Europe.
However, the FTSE 100 is still in negative territory
for the week, having had its worst day for three months on
Monday. The index has not posted a weekly fall all year, but
traders saw the dip as temporary.
"Its seems the sell off was limited to around 1-1.5 percent
and we are now heading up again. The trend still points
upwards," Jawaid Afsar, a sales trader at Securequity, said.
"Expect volatility to increase from here as macro issues
make the headlines such as the U.S budget and also the Italian
elections. Buying the dips seems the right thing to do for the
time being at least."
Materials and financials combined to add over 18 points to
the index, with the unexpectedly bullish updates from sectors
worst hit by the financial crisis helping stocks that rise and
fall with economic optimism.
Hargreaves Lansdown surged over 7 percent to be the
top FTSE riser, leading other asset managers higher.
The investment management firm saw pre-tax profit increase
30 percent and announced total assets under administration have
surpassed 30 billion pounds, up 30 percent on the end of last
year.
"We take comfort in strong management and corporate
governance, as well as in the regard by which Hargreaves
Lansdown is held by its customers," analysts at Canaccord
Genuity said a note, raising its rating on the stock to 'Buy'.
Major banks have been cutting trading staff and have had a
scandal ridden year, but while trading volumes are generally in
decline, co-founder Peter Hargreaves said the company was
finding new clients at unprecedented levels, which bodes
positively for the sector at large.
Peer Schroders also gained following the results, up
3.1 percent, with mid-cap Man Group adding 2.9 percent.
Resources firm ENRC was also a leading blue-chip gainer, up
4.7 percent after it announced the production of key commodities
rose in the fourth quarter, and that it anticipates delivering a
strong operational performance across the group in 2013.
Several British newspapers also carried reports of traders
hearing vague speculation about a takeover bid from 14.9 percent
shareholder Alijan Ibragimov of around 6 pounds a share.
While materials and financials were the top gainers, all but
one sector contributed to gains.
Illustrating the broad-based nature of the rally, the top
faller, Unilever was the only stock to lose more than 1
percent, and only fell that much because it traded without
entitlement to its latest dividend payout, automatically taking
1.03 points off the FTSE 100.
(Additional reporting by David Brett/Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)