* FTSE 100 up 0.2 percent
* Retailers rise, Tesco gains after Exnae upgrade
* Barclays up ahead of results
* ARM falls on big institutional sale
* Telecity dips ahead of results
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 11 Rallying retail stocks helped the
FTSE 100 higher by midday on Monday as Britain's blue
chip index inched its way back towards the 6,300 level.
By 1200 GMT, the UK's benchmark index was up 15.04 points,
or 0.2 percent at 6,278.97, having posted its first weekly loss
this year last week.
"Markets opened higher supported by heavyweights early on
with the likes of HSBC, Shell GSK.
However, as they handed back the gains the FTSE has pared its
gains too," Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity, said
"Even so the view still is that any dips should be bought
into and only if key support areas are breached should the view
change. 6,350-6,400 is still a possibility in the weeks ahead,"
Consumer staples such as food retailers added 4.5 points to
the FTSE 100 with Tesco up 1.7 percent after Exane BNP
Paribas upgraded the firm to "neutral" from "underweight" on
valuation grounds, and saying that downside risks have also been
reduced.
Online grocer Ocado jumped as much as 8.1 percent,
extending recent gains following its trading update last week
and on rehashed talk of a large retailer without online presence
possibly making a bid for the company.
"There has been talk doing the rounds for while that someone
like Morrisons (without an online presence) potentially bidding
for Ocado, but the positive update last week has forced many
bearish houses to turn more positive on the stock," a
London-based trader said.
Wm Morrison shares rose 1.8 percent. Ocado,
meanwhile, remains heavily shorted, with 77.5 percent of
lendable shares out on loan as of Feb. 7 - the highest
utilisation rate for any FTSE 250 company, according to Markit
data.
However, there are signs those shorts are being squeezed -
utilisation fell by 2.4 percent on the Thursday, when Ocado
announced a rise in underlying earnings, and the stock has
continued to rally since then.
BANKS BOOST
Financials - a broad based sector including banks, insurers
and asset managers - added 6 points to the FTSE 100.
Barclays rose 1.1 percent with the Financial Times
reporting the bank was seeking to cut spending by 2 billion
pounds - a tenth of its annual cost base.
"The reported cuts are what is driving Barclays. However,
we've not seen the same positive movements in the credit or
options market, where Barclays has performed much as any other
large European bank," Simon Maughan, strategist at Olivetree
Financial Group, said.
"Equity markets are all aflutter about (CEO Antony) Jenkins'
presentation tomorrow, while credit and option markets expect
nothing to change."
Among the insurers Admiral Old Mutual and
Prudential and Resolution rose as much as 1.7
percent after BofA Merrill Lynch said it remained relatively
bullish on those UK names despite a strong performance in 2012.
On the downside, chip designer ARM shed 2.7 percent
losing ground after a rally that had sent it to a 12-year high,
with traders citing a large sell-order from an institution as
the principal reason for the stock's decline.
European data centre operator Telecity fell 5.1
percent in good volume with traders citing caution heading into
the firm's full-year results due out on Wednesday, with Liberum
recommending investors to go short on the stock as 2013 and 2014
estimates look vulnerable to downgrades.
(Written by David Brett/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG
Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)