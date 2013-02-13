* FTSE down 0.1 pct
* Ex-divs take 17.4 points off the index
* Vodafone on Kabel Deutschland purchase report
* Tullow Oil rallies after results, Kenya update
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 13 Heavyweight stocks trading
ex-dividend dragged on the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, outweighing
gains in miners, as Britain's blue chip index continued to
struggle to convincingly clear the 6,300 points hurdle.
Falls in AstraZeneca, BP, Royal Dutch Shell
and Sage Group had together knocked a
hefty 17.41 points off the index by 1152 GMT.
The FTSE 100 was down 7.75 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 6,330.63, after rallying 1 percent on Monday. The index has
breached the 6,300 big figure several times since Jan. 28 but
has failed to convincingly break above that level.
"The question investors have to ask themselves is, is the
reward currently on offer worth the risk in the short-term?"
said Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
The FTSE 100 reached a recent peak of around 6,360 in early
February, about 40 points above current levels, but dipped a
week ago to around 6,210, some 110 points below where it stood
on Wednesday. Van Dulken said there was small resistance around
6,400, just above May 2008 highs.
Heavyweight mobile telecoms firm Vodafone, down 1.9
percent, also dragged on the market after a German magazine
reported on Wednesday that the German unit of the company is
planning to buy Kabel Deutschland.
IMI meanwhile fell 1.5 percent after UBS cut its
rating to "sell" from "neutral", saying the company faces severe
margin pressures in its service division, and is not as
deserving of its new multiple as other engineers.
UPGRADE FUELS PETROFAC
But UBS provided a boost for Petrofac, which rose
3.2 percent after the investment bank upgraded the oil services
firm to "buy" from "neutral" after recent underperformance
following a profit warning from European peer Saipem.
"While Saipem's warning may have cast doubt on the business
model, we think that Petrofac's portfolio of projects is
profitable and the order intake momentum is strong," UBS said.
Staying in the oil-related arena, Tullow Oil
recovered some recent losses, up 5 percent after releasing a set
of Kenyan well test results, which it said could lead to the
country's first commercial production.
"Whilst this test rate exceeds prior guidance, some of this
positive news should be in the price, with the stock trading up
after disappointing announcements yesterday," Canaccord Genuity
said in a note.
"The next important news is the Sabisa well, onshore
Ethiopia, currently drilling. This will be an important well,
bracketing the potential to the north of the Kenya-Ethiopia
trend. This well is being drilled in a separate basin from those
drilled to date," it said.
Reckitt Benckiser, maker of Strepsils throat lozenges
and Mucinex decongestant, was up 2.2 percent after beating
profit forecasts.
Mining was the biggest sectoral winner, up 1.6
percent and extending its rally since mid January to more than 5
percent. Signs of a global economic recovery have fuelled
appetite for the sector.
Output at euro zone factories rose for the first time since
August at the end of last year in a sign the single currency
bloc was slowly starting to pull out of recession.
Fidelity's Trevor Greetham, who manages around $2 billion in
multi asset funds, said he remains overweight equities as he
believes a cyclical upturn is underway. He also cited supportive
monetary policy and the chance the price-earnings ratio will be
re-rated upwards as inflation expectations rise.
Britain's central bank said on Wednesday inflation will not
fall back to its 2 percent target until early 2016 but that it
is still open to more bond purchases to boost Britain's stagnant
economy.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)