* FTSE down 5.84 points
* Holding near 5-year highs, support at 6,175
* Miners mixed after Anglo, JMAT updates
* Fresnillo, Randgold fall on Citi comment
By David Brett
LONDON, Feb 15 Britain's top shares were flat
early on Friday as investors digested mixed results among the
miners and the index struggled to make headway around five-year
highs.
By 0855 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 5.84 points at
6,321.52, continuing to consolidate after touching five-year
intraday highs on Wednesday of 6,384.
"The FTSE looks tired and may well have topped out at around
the 6400 level and would for choice short the market on any
approach towards the 6400 mark," Jawaid Afsar, a sales trader at
SecurEquity, said.
"March is approaching and is usually a bad month for
equities and a pull back looks imminent," he said.
Highlighting the slowing momentum in equities, U.S. funds
invested in European equities snapped their longest net inflow
streak since 2006 this week as they suffered net redemptions for
the first time since October, Lipper data showed.
Strong technical support remains, however, which suggests
any correction in the FTSE 100 may only be short-lived.
"The FTSE 100 index remains in a strong up-trend. Support is
at 6,175," said Dominic Hawker, a technical analyst at Westhouse
Securities.
Banks, which have led the rally higher, were
the biggest drag on Friday, while miners were flat following
mixed results from sector constituents and some downbeat comment
from investment banks.
Anglo American rose 1.6 percent after reporting
earnings above the company provided consensus.
"A lot of the bad news appears to behind Anglo American but
Minas Rio and Platinum still remain significant hurdles for the
stock. Expect shorter term some more renewed optimism on new
management on turnaround but we remain cautious," Liberum said
in a note, keeping its "hold" rating.
Johnson Matthey, however, fell 2.7 percent after
saying it expects to suffer a loss of commission income of
around 35 million pounds ($54.34 million) after Anglo American
Platinum decided not to renew a market development
agreement with it.
Gold miners Fresnillo and Randgold shed up
to 2.7 percent after Citigroup recommended selling both on
concerns over waning momentum in gold and silver prices.
FTSE 250 peer Petropavlovsk shed 0.3 percent
after Citi cut its rating on the firm to "neutral" from "buy".
Retailer Kingfisher slipped 1.8 percent after
Europe's No. 3 electrical goods retailer Darty DRTY.L warned on
year profit and the day after broker Numis highlighted Banque de
France data suggesting French DIY in Jan -4.9, ahead of an
update in March.
