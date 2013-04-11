* M&S jumps; trading update better than feared
* Miners retreat after strong gains
* AB Foods hurt by SocGen downgrade
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, April 11 Britain's blue chip shares were
flat on Thursday, pausing after three straight days of gains,
though Marks & Spencer outperformed after a trading
update that was not as weak as some had expected.
The FTSE 100 was up 2.62 points at 6,389.99 by 0810
GMT, after rising 2.2 percent over the previous three sessions.
"Looking at a pretty slow start this morning (but) ... I
expect the FTSE ... to continue on what has been a rather nervy
rally with very little volume," said James Hughes, chief market
analyst at Alpari (UK).
"These rallies always have traders worried as the
foundations the move lies on can be very shaky and a sharp
collapse is never too far away," he said.
Traders noted a lack of conviction in the market, with some
investors reluctant about placing any large bets before the U.S.
earnings season gets underway in earnest.
"I think once we get into the meat and drink of earnings
season in the U.S. we will know whether this rally has more
legs," Will Hedden, sales trader at IG, said.
Marks & Spencer grabbed the top spot on the blue
chip leader board, up 3.2 percent in brisk trade.
Although the retailer posted a seventh consecutive quarterly
fall in underlying general merchandise sales, the outcome was a
touch ahead of expectations.
Trading volume in M&S stood at 100 percent of its 90-day
daily average after just over an hour into Thursday's session,
while turnover for the FTSE 100 was a mere 10.7 percent of its
90-day average.
Shore Capital repeated its "buy" rating on M&S following the
update, which it said brought a "sense of relief of sorts" with
"some very good features contained within."
"Within the statement the key trading figure is that for
like-for-like (LFL) sales in its core general merchandising (GM)
categories in the UK, which came in at minus 3.8 percent. This
figure is poor but a little better than we feared going into the
statement," the broker says in a note.
On the second tier, emerging markets specialist Ashmore
Group jumped 11.6 percent after attracting $7.3 billion
of net new money into its funds during the first three months of
the year, boosted by investor demand for its debt funds.
Sticking with financials, Man Group advanced 6.6
percent. The hedge fund firm said on Thursday it has been able
to unlock $550 million in capital following a change in its
regulatory status that has reduced its corporate risk profile.
Mining stocks limited the UK benchmark's
progress, succumbing to a bout of profit taking after hefty
gains in the previous session when trade data from top metals
consumer China fuelled expectations for improving demand.
Steelmaker Evraz was the biggest FTSE 100 faller on
Thursday, dropping 10.6 percent, after it slid to a surprise
2012 loss and cautioned on its outlook.
Elsewhere among the laggards, Associated British Foods
shed 1.4 percent, with traders pointing to a downgrade
to "hold" by Societe Generale, with the bank citing valuation
grounds.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)