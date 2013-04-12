* FTSE 100 down 0.3 percent
* Banks drag as EU minister discuss bailouts
* Insurers mixed after JP Morgan note
* Aggreko rises on inline results
By David Brett
LONDON, April 12 Britain's top share index
succumbed to a bout of profit taking early on Friday, after
climbing higher over the past four days, with some concerns
building over extra funding needed to bail out euro zone
strugglers such as Cyprus.
By 0745 GMT, London's blue chip index was down 20.52
points, or 0.3 percent at 6,395.62, having added 2.7 percent
since Monday.
The bailout package for Cyprus will top the agenda of an
informal two-day gathering of EU finance ministers in Dublin,
after some documents showed the total bailout package will now
cost 23 billion euros.
"There may be some caution regarding if euro zone
policymakers will allow extra funds needed," Jawaid Afsar, sales
trader at SecurEquity said.
He added the falls would likely be shallow before investors
attempt a retest of recent highs.
The equity market remains firmly underpinned by ongoing
central bank stimulus, which has favoured equities and depressed
yields in other classes, and by technical factors too.
"The FTSE100 index has broken the four-month up-trend and
developed a sideways range between 6,250 and 6,500. Longer-term
support is at 6,000," Dominic Hawker, technical analyst at
Westhouse Securities, said, highlighting the tight range the
FTSE 100 is likely to be bound into in the short-term.
On Friday, the cautious mood ahead of the EU meet fed
through to those sectors acutely exposed to the plight of the
euro zone such as the banks.
The sector fell 0.6 percent and continued it's
underperfomance in the year-to-date as political and economic
woes in Europe crimped investor appetite for lenders.
Other financials were mixed, with UK life insurers in focus
after a note from JP Morgan in which it said the best names in
the sector offer a better combination of growth, cash/capital
and valuation.
The investment bank upgraded its rating on Resolution
-- third top FTSE 100 riser, up 1.7 percent, and cut its
rating on Legal & General -- top FTSE 100 faller, down
4.3 percent -- on valuation concerns.
JP Morgan comment also weighed on defence firm BAE Systems
, which fell 2.4 percent.
The investment bank cut its earnings forecasts for BAE by up
to 11 percent and downgraded its rating to "underweight" after
learning the company cut its self-funded research and
development for a third time.
Elsewhere, temporary power provider Aggreko endured
a mixed opening but eventually rose 1.1 percent after reporting
an inline trading update and reiterating full-year guidance.
Panumre Gordon raised its rating on the company to "buy",
while Espirito Santo said in light of the recent profit warnings
the update should provide some reassurance to investors.
The market view of Aggreko is a solid buy, according to
Thomson Reuters Starmine data.
