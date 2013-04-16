* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent
* Investors wary, U.S. stocks see biggest 2013 fall on bombs
* Miners rebound as commodity prices manage modest gains
* Weak LVMH results hit luxury stocks
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 16 Britain's top share index
extended losses into a third session on Tuesday, with worries
over a dour global growth outlook compounded by the weakest
trading session on Wall Street this year.
However, weakness was capped by a tentative recovery in
miners, which took heart from a modest rebound in metals prices
and was the only sector in positive territory.
The FTSE 100 was down 35.48 points, or 0.6 percent,
at 6,308.12 by 1032 GMT, taking its losses since Thursday's
close to 1.7 percent and retreating further from a 5-year peak
of 6,533.99 points set last month.
Heavily weighted financials and consumer staples both
suffered, combining to take over 16 points off the index as
riskier sectors and more defensive stocks all suffered.
The top faller was chip designer ARM, down 3.7
percent after a weak performance in the previous session by the
tech-heavy U.S. stock market.
U.S. stocks saw their worst day of the year on Tuesday, with
soft U.S. and Chinese data this week compounded by heightened
uncertainty following deadly bomb explosions in Boston, which
led to deeper losses on Wall Street by the close.
"There was a rapid downturn in U.S. equities when we got the
news of that bombing, so combined with concerns over global
growth, that's what us behind the falls we're seeing today,"
James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said.
He said that after such as strong start to the year on the
FTSE 100 the recent weakness didn't surprise him, with the index
now back at his fair value of 6,310. However, he believed that
growth concerns that had dogged the miners were overdone.
Mining stocks bounced 2.1 percent after seeing their worst
falls since November 2011 in the previous session, as commodity
prices also recovered from steep recent falls.
"The amount that the commodity stocks had sold off is akin
to pricing a global recession, which we think is very
unlikely... so this could represent an interesting buying
opportunity," Butterfill said.
Gold and silver prices recovered after hitting
their lowest levels in around 2 years overnight, tempting
some investors back into the mining shares that suffered steep
drops on Monday.
Precious metal specialists Fresnillo and Randgold
Resources both added over 4 percent, having slumped on
Tuesday.
Xstrata and Glencore gained 5.5 percent and
4 percent respectively, with traders citing a media report that
China had approved the two companies' merger.
Miners - the biggest contributors to the FTSE's fall in the
previous two sessions - added 8.3 points to the index in early
trade on Tuesday, the only sector to positively contribute to
the FTSE's performance amid broad selling.
Heavyweight Rio Tinto reported an inline trading
update, helping to muddy the true nature of growth outlook in
China, which Rio does a third of its business in.
"Rio Tinto shares are at the top end of the FTSE100 this
morning, benefiting from its Q1 operations review and production
update," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets,
said in a trading note.
"Headline figures met consensus and may be seen at odds with
weak Chinese GDP data that spooked markets yesterday."
However, the majority of reports over the next few months
could disappoint the market, with STOXX Europe 600 companies
forecast to undershoot expectations by 3.9 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters StarMine.
Weak numbers from LVMH, one of the first European
companies to report first quarter numbers, weighed on Burberry
, whose shares fell 1.1 percent on Tuesday.