* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent
* Growth concerns hit consumer staples and health care
* Miners rebound after commodity slump
* Xstrata and Glencore gain after clinching Chinese approval
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 16 Britain's top share index
extended losses into a third session on Tuesday, after poor
German confidence data provided a reminder of a dour growth
outlook, while the beaten down mining sector rebounded.
Defensive stocks, usually resilient to economic uncertainty,
were among the top fallers, with consumer staples and health
care names combining to take over 20 points off the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index.
Many of those names are among the FTSE's more
European-exposed companies, in contrast to the globally-exposed
miners, and were hit when Germany's ZEW sentiment survey came in
well below low expectations, a signal that a flare-up in the
euro zone crisis had hit Europe's largest economy.
"There's been a natural bounce from the more fickle miners
... but that's no explanation for the defensive weakness as we
are hardly 'risk on'," Yusuf Heusen, senior sales trader at IG
Markets, said.
"German confidence may well be weighing more heavily, as the
defensives tend to have a wider European presence, especially
looking at chemicals and household goods."
Health care stocks have been among the top
performers in 2013, up 7.3 percent year to date, but on Tuesday
the sector fell 2.7 percent - its worst daily performance since
January 2012.
By contrast miners, which had dropped in line
with commodity prices in the last two sessions to hit three-year
lows, were one of the few sectors to rise, stabilising along
with firmer metal prices.
"The amount that the commodity stocks had sold off is akin
to pricing in a global recession, which we think is very
unlikely ... so this could represent an interesting buying
opportunity," James Butterfill, global equity strategist at
Coutts, said.
Gold and silver prices recovered after hitting
their lowest levels in around 2 years overnight, tempting
some investors back into mining shares that suffered steep drops
on Monday.
Precious metal specialists Fresnillo and Randgold
Resources added 7.9 percent and 3.1 percent
respectively, having slumped on Monday.
Xstrata and Glencore both rose in volume of
over twice their 90-day average after Glencore won Chinese
approval for its proposed takeover of the mining group.
Miners - the biggest contributors to the FTSE's fall in the
previous two sessions - added 5.2 points to the index, but were
the only sector to add points to the index, which closed 39.02
points lower, or 0.6 percent, at 6,304.58.
Sentiment was weak from the outset, with U.S. stocks having
seen their worst day of the year on Monday following soft U.S.
and Chinese data this week compounded by heightened uncertainty
following deadly bomb explosions in Boston.
Butterfill said that after a strong start to the year on the
FTSE 100 the weakness didn't surprise him, with the index now
back at his fair value of 6,310.
"We haven't seen any improvement in (company profit)
margins, so it's difficult for me to rationalise - in the short
term - upgrading my view on the FTSE 100 at the moment," he
said.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)