LONDON, April 17 Britain's top share index
slipped to a 10-week closing low on Wednesday, pulled down by
resource stocks on mounting concerns that global growth could
weaken, hurting demand for commodities.
The FTSE mining index fell 3.1 percent, the
biggest sectoral decliner, followed by the oil and gas index
, down 1.8 percent as investors dumped the sectors
after recent economic data from China and the United States.
Already fragile sentiment got a further beating after the
International Monetary Fund late on Tuesday trimmed projections
for global economic growth for this year and next, while data
showed on Wednesday that European car sales fell 10.3 percent in
March.
Charts pointed to further declines for the blue chip FTSE
100 index, which fell 60.37 points, or 1 percent, to
6,244.21, the lowest close since early February. It has fallen
nearly 3 percent in the past 5 sessions, but is still up about 6
percent so far this year.
"There are increasing concerns about the direction of
economic growth and some disappointment is coming from corporate
earnings," Paul Kavanagh, director of research at Killik, said.
"Risks are more weighted towards the downside in corporate
earnings. The near-term sentiment has changed to selling rallies
rather than buying dips and that can continue for a couple of
weeks."
Only a fraction of European firms have so far reported
results, which have been mixed. In the United States,
first-quarter revenue at Yahoo fell shy of
expectations, Intel said its current-quarter revenue
would decline as much as 8 percent and Bank of America
said revenue fell.
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco reported an
underlying pretax profit of 3.55 billion pounds for the 2012-13
year, broadly in line with analysts' expectations but down 14.5
percent on 2011-12.
Tesco shares fell 3.9 percent, also pressured by its move to
write down the value of its global operations by $3.5 billion
and plans to exit the U.S. market.
"This points to an underlying problem that the UK retailers
have faced - namely an inability to diversify earnings to the
degree which will provide resilience during prolonged economic
headwinds," Torben Kaaber, chief executive at Saxo Capital
Markets, said in a note.
BLEAK TECHNICAL OUTLOOK
Luxury brand Burberry bucked the trend, rising 1.8
percent after posting better-than-expected revenue, thanks to
strong demand for its more expensive products in China.
But technical analysts saw a bearish outlook for the overall
index in the near term after recent sharp declines.
"We are approaching another important support area at 6,200,
which was challenged in February and formed a launch pad for
this year's highs," said Cliff Green, an independent technical
analyst.
"If we start to break and close beneath that, it will
complete a head and shoulders pattern and suggest the market
could head towards the 5,900 area. I have a feeling that the
index is going to break the 6,200 level."
The head and shoulders formation indicates a trend reversal
and consists of a peak followed by a higher peak and then a
lower peak with a break below the neckline, drawn through the
lowest points of the two intervening troughs.
Lynnden Branigan, analyst at Barclays Capital, said the risk
was skewed to the downside. "With commodity prices pushing
lower, we are looking for a downturn through April and May."
Despite a broad market sell-off, some defensive sectors
remained positive. The beverages index rose 0.4
percent, while the personal goods sector was up 1.2
percent as some investors moved from cyclical stocks.
An exploration update hurt Tullow Oil, down 9
percent, Northern Petroleum, down 18 percent, and Wessex
Exploration, down 45 percent.
Their exploration joint venture said they extended the
exploration of the offshore French Guiana well, potentially
causing a delay in the programme.
Tullow's trading volumes surged to 400 percent of its 90-day
daily average, against 110 percent for the FTSE 100.
