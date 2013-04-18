* FTSE 100 rises 0.4 percent
* Glaxo accounts for half of FTSE gains on drug approval
* Tullow leads the energy sector higher
* Miners remain weak, ENRC slides
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 18 Britain's benchmark share index
rose on Thursday as investors seized on 10-week lows as an
opportunity to re-enter the market, with GlaxoSmithKline leading
the index higher following the approval of a new drug.
Heavyweight pharmaceutical Glaxo rose 4.2 percent to
add the most points to the index after a U.S. panel recommended
approval of new lung drug, prompting Deutsche Bank, Natixis and
Kepler to raise their target prices for the stock.
Glaxo contributed 13 points to gains on the FTSE 100
, half of the total 25.52 point rise. The index was up
0.4 percent at 6,269.73 points by 1040 GMT.
The gains came after four straight sessions of losses on the
FTSE 100, as worrying economic data from the United States and
China and slumping commodity prices weighed on the market.
It stabilised after falling 1 percent on Wednesday to its
lowest close since early February - a level where some saw value
in the market again.
"The weaker data provided an excuse to take some profits in
the last week, but there are still investors out there that
appreciate the long-term outlook for the equity market looks
very attractive indeed on a valuation and yield basis," Henk
Potts, equity strategist at Barclays, said.
"With a pullback, there's an opportunity to increase their
exposure to the asset class."
The gains were broad-based, with energy stocks also rising,
led by Tullow Oil, which benefited from an upgrade to
"buy" from "hold" by Societe Generale.
Not all sectors exposed to the optimism over the economy saw
gains, however, with miners dipping 0.4 percent to
take their losses for the week so far to 7.5 percent.
Eurasian was the top FTSE 100 faller, down 8.8
percent after the copper price weakened and a ban was imposed on
exporting copper concentrate from the Democratic Republic of
Congo. A Financial Times report meanwhile revived questions
about the Kazakh miner's corporate governance.
Miners have been falling all week after gold entered a bear
market with biggest two-day sell-off since 1983, and trade in
precious metals and copper remained volatile on Thursday.
"The sell-off we've seen in the commodities sector is
weighing on the miners ... they look oversold at the moment, but
in the longer term, weakness in both commodities and miners
could persist," Fawad Razaqzada, market strategist at GFT, said.
Razaqzada added that, for the broader market, if recent
support at 10-week lows was broken, this could be the trigger
for further falls.
"The market looks a little bit toppy at the moment, and if
we break recent lows around 6,215, then I think we've got some
room to the downside."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)