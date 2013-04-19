* FTSE 100 index gains 0.4 percent
* Index faces crucial support at 6,215
* Vedanta up as court clears mining operations
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, April 19 Britain's top share index
advanced on Friday, recouping a small fraction of recent steep
losses caused by growth concerns, with some investors looking
for bargains in cyclical sectors like mining and banking.
Miners, battered in recent sessions following a sharp
sell-off in commodities, led the gains, with Anglo American
rising 1.9 percent after posting slightly higher copper
and iron ore production in the first quarter of 2013.
The UK mining index rose 1.7 percent, but is
still down about 5 percent this week. The FTSE 100 index
rose 26.21 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,269.70, by 0844 GMT, but
was still heading for a weekly decline of about 2 percent.
Other cyclical sectors also gained, with the banking index
rising 1.4 percent, led by a 2.2 percent gain in
HSBC.
Analysts described Friday's rise as a technical bounce and
said the market was likely to see choppy trading patterns in the
coming weeks, with the holiday season approaching and lower
volumes adding volatility to the market.
"The index faces a crucial horizontal support at 6,215. If
we have a daily close below this level, then a short term top
formation will be completed and suggest a downside potential of
about 300 points," Roelof-Jan van den Akker, senior technical
analyst at ING Commercial Banking, said.
The FTSE 100 has fallen nearly 4 percent in the past two
weeks after some disappointing macroeconomic numbers from the
United States and China, the world's top two economies, sparked
growth concerns and triggered a deep sell-off in commodities.
"The driver of the renewed risk appetite being a less gloomy
outlook rather than outright optimism reinforces the fragility
of the macro environment we are dealing with," Mike van Dulken,
Head of Research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.
Investors will keep an eye on a G20 meeting, which is set to
debate specific targets for reigning in debt levels and the
potential dangers from the latest round of aggressive easing of
monetary policy. Any negative headline could ignite another
round of sell-offs, analysts said.
Focus will also be on the earnings season, with companies
reporting mixed first quarter results so far.
"The reporting season so far reveals good earnings
performances but a much weaker top line experience," said Jeremy
Batstone-Carr, head of private client research at Charles
Stanley. He said the top line would have to start moving again
to support his view that the first quarter marks the trough in
the earnings downgrade process.
Among individual movers, miner Vedanta Resources
rose 5 percent to the top of FTSE 100 gainers' list after
India's top court cleared its Karnataka mining project.
British engineer IMI fell 2.7 percent as sentiment
towards the stock soured after electrical engineering company
Spectris said it expected revenue growth in 2013 to be
below its previous forecast following a slow start to the year,
pushing Spectris shares down as much as 13 percent.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)