* FTSE gains 0.5 percent
* Italy chooses president, boosts euro zone exposed
* ENRC tanks after Friday's surge, board members resign
* Index stays within recent 320 point range
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 22 Britain's FTSE rallied for a
second straight session on Monday, its banks boosted by signs of
progress towards a resolution of political deadlock in Italy.
The FTSE 100 rose 30.71 points, or 0.5 percent, at
6,317.30 by 0825 GMT. It is up 1.3 percent since hitting 10-week
lows last Thursday.
Financials added 18 points to the index, and banks populated
four spots of the top six gainers, with those particularly
exposed to the euro zone gaining the most after Italy elected a
president, suggesting parties were nearer to a deal on a new
government.
"I think we're seeing a short-term value bounce in the
financials, as the euro zone gloom is showing signs of lifting,"
Mike McCudden, head of derivatives at Interacive Investor, said.
"It's a value play, especially as other sectors, like
miners, which might be another way to play optimism, are being
hampered by growth issues."
Miners fell 0.4 percent, led lower by ENRC
which fell 6.9 percent after a 26 percent gain on
Friday. Three board members resigned over the weekend without
details of the hoped-for takeover materialising.
Heavyweight U.S. name Caterpillar reports later on
Monday, and is seen as a bellwether for the mining and
industrials sectors.
"For companies like (Caterpillar), analysts have already
lowered all their estimates, so you might see a headline beat
but expectations have already been brought right down," Ioan
Smith, director at Knight Capital, said.
Caterpillar has seen its earnings downgraded by 9.6 percent
over the last 90 days, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.
Commodity-related stocks also suffered with weaker metals
prices, whose slide last week weighed on markets.
However Randgold Resources bucked the trend in the
miners, gaining 3.2 percent to be the top FTSE 100 gainer after
unveiling a plan to turn a weaker gold price to its advantage by
expanding operations on the cheap.
The gains brought the FTSE 100 well within its recent 320
point range, after last week's falls saw it test support between
6,210-6,225 - a level which has held since late January.
However, McCudden said that further gains could be hard to
come by without an improvement in economic data.
"Equities continue to be the only show in town with regards
to investment options... but the underlying economy will provide
a reality check, and I'm not enthusiastic that it's going to be
able to support decent and sustainable moves higher."
(Editing by Patrick Graham)