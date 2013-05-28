* FTSE 100 rises 1.5 percent
* Banks lead after central banks reaffirm supportive stance
* Tui surges on Club Med deal readacross
* Glaxo benefits from Deutsche upgrade
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 28 Britain's top share index rose on
Tuesday, buoyed by the prospect of continued monetary easing and
catching up with Europe after a public holiday on Monday saw it
miss out on the previous session's gains.
Banks led Britain's FTSE higher, benefitting from
calmed nerves over monetary stimulus programmes after European
and Japanese central bankers renewed their commitment to
continued supportive policies. Banks had been among Europe's top
gainers on Monday.
The FTSE 100 was up 100.78 points, or 1.5 percent, at
6,755.12 by 0752 GMT, with financials adding 24 points to the
index.
The index set a fresh 13 year high last week at 6,875.62
before a 2.7 percent drop in just two days after the U.S.
Federal Reserve said it was considering exit strategies from its
own stimulus programme.
"The possibility of the U.S. quantitative easing to an end
has been brought to the table, but it seems likely that European
central banks are possibly a short period away from introducing
another stimulus package," said Alastair McCaig, market analyst
at IG Index.
"These packages may not be as big in size but would still
help sentiment."
Although banks led the way with a 2.1 percent
rise, gains were broad-based, with just five stocks in negative
territory.
Tui Travel led FTSE 100 gainers with a 4.3 percent
jump, with traders citing a positive readacross from a planned
takeover of Club Mediterranee by the French company's top
shareholders.
Defensive stocks were also popular, with GlaxoSmithKline
contributing 9 points to the index's advance.
The usually steady pharmaceutical rose 2.7 percent to be
among the FTSE's top gainers after an upgrade to "buy" from
"hold" by Deutsche Bank, which said it offered good value after
underperforming peers.
"We believe consensus forecasts are now realistic and that
the balance of risk/reward for regulatory decisions and pipeline
news has swung to positive," Deutsche Bank analysts said.
(Additional reporting by David Brett; Editing by Catherine
Evans)