By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 3 Britain's blue chip shares fell
on Monday, tracking weakness in major global markets due to
fresh worries about a curbing of U.S. monetary stimulus and
downbeat data from China.
The FTSE 100 was down 48.79 points, or 0.7 percent,
at 6,534.30 by 0807 GMT, having dropped 1.1 percent on Friday.
The index lost 1.1 percent in May as profit takers moved in
after 12 straight months of gains.
U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday and Japan's Nikkei
average tumbled to a near six-week low on Monday on renewed
uncertainty over the Fed's intentions on its economic stimulus
measures after better-than-expected U.S. data on Friday.
Further darkening the mood, data showed Chinese growth was
failing to pick up momentum with factory activity shrinking and
business in the services sector also slipping.
"First day of the month so normally the market is supported
by inflows but after Friday's sell-off in the U.S. and another
drop in the Nikkei overnight we are due a difficult session in
the FTSE today," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at
Hampstead Capital, which manages around $500 million in assets.
Traders said the U.S. non-farm payrolls report due on Friday
would be key to gauge how soon the Fed's stimulus programme
could be scaled back, and they expected investors to scrutinise
Monday's ISM Manufacturing PMI index to fine-tune their
forecasts.
Some traders reckoned the FTSE 100, up some 25 percent since
June 2012 aided by global monetary stimulus, was ripe for a
pullback, particularly heading into summer when stockbrokers
take off on holiday and markets are quiet.
"I think we have gone too far too fast ... and risks are to
the downside, especially as we reach the summer doldrums," Nick
Xanders, head of European equity strategy at BTIG, said.
With no major scheduled UK company news for investors to
mull over on Monday, the FTSE 100 was a sea of red, led down by
energy stocks as the oil price weakened on concerns over the
outlook for demand after the downbeat China data.
Chip designer ARM Holdings shed 1.9 percent, among
the top fallers, after the company's new processor aimed at
defending its mid-market smartphone share failed to assuage
worries over the Cambridge-based firm's lofty valuation.
ARM has more than doubled since a trough in July 2012,
putting it on a 12-month forward price/earnings ratio of 43.9
times, well above its 10-year average of 30.1 times, according
to Thomson Reuters DataStream.
