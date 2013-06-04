* FTSE 100 index rises 0.7 percent
* Retailers up on encouraging retail sales data
* Wolseley falls after quarterly results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 4 Britain's top share index
rebounded on Tuesday with retailers gaining on UK sales data and
financials rising on hopes the U.S. central bank will not scale
back its stimulus programme soon.
UK banks rose 1.1 percent after Monday's data
showed the U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May, leading
to expectations the Federal Reserve will keep buying bonds.
Retailers were also in demand after data showed British
retail sales rebounded in May. Tesco was up 1.2 percent
and J Sainsbury gained 0.8 percent.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 47.29 points,
or 0.7 percent, at 6,572.41, after falling 0.9 percent in the
previous session to 6,525.12, its lowest since early May.
Analysts said that accommodative monetary policies by
central banks were expected to support cyclical sectors.
Gerard Lane, equity strategist at Shore Capital, said the
financial sector was likely to benefit from U.S. quantitative
easing, which was to stay if economic data remained weak.
Charts also painted a positive picture as the FTSE 100
rebounded after reaching closer to a critical support in the
previous session. It rose after trading near 6,500, a peak in
March-April and derived from the uptrend line drawn through its
November and April lows.
"The FTSE has found support on the daily chart and a rally
from here would suggest that recent weakness has been a healthy
correction within the longer-term uptrend," Dominic Hawker,
technical analyst at Westhouse Securities, said.
He saw a short-term resistance at the top of the downward
correction channel at 6,650.
However, some analysts said that recent movements in equity
prices were divorced from the macroeconomic reality and more
corrections were possible.
"We are becoming somewhat concerned by the apparent
deterioration in global free cash generation, so we like those
companies and sectors which can demonstrate reliable FCF (free
cash flow) yields," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private
client research at Charles Stanley.
Among sharp movers, Wolseley fell 3 percent to top
the losers' list, with analysts saying that its quarterly
operating profits were disappointing.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)