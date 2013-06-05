* FTSE 100 drops 2.1 percent
* Fund managers top FTSE fallers
* Credit Suisse see 9 percent gain into year-end
* Tesco falls after sales miss
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 5 Britain's leading share index
fell on Wednesday, led lower by financials after comments from
U.S. Federal Reserve officials intensified expectations the
Fed's monetary stimulus may be reduced.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher said on Tuesday the bank
might make changes to its bond-buying programme and Kansas City
Fed President Esther George said slowing its pace would help
wean markets from their dependence on easy money.
The FTSE 100 closed down 139.27 points, or 2.1 percent, at
6,419.31 points, with financials, a broad-based sector including
fund managers, insurers and banks, taking 31 points off the
index.
"The Fed officials with their comments have been moving the
market significantly, and if there is a downtrend, as there has
been, we have to play that downtrend," Mike van Dulken, head of
Research at Accendo Markets, said.
"However, we shouldn't be afraid of (the Fed) tapering,
because the Fed is looking for more people in employment, which
will be good for global growth and stock markets."
Fund managers were also among the big fallers in the finance
sector partly because asset management firms are sometimes seen
as long-term proxies for stock markets.
Aberdeen Asset Management, the top non ex-dividend
faller on the FTSE 100, down 5.7 percent after being cut
from the UBS "key call" list. Schroders fell 4.3
percent. Mid-cap Man Group slumped 16.7 percent after
its flagship fund suffered one of its biggest weekly losses.
The FTSE 100 has fallen 5.2 percent in the last two weeks
since Federal Reserve officials began pondering their exit
strategy from a monetary stimulus programme which has helped to
spur the index towards 13-year highs.
The FTSE fell below technical support around 6,494, the
index's 50-day moving average, and 6,460, the 61.8 percent
retracement of the April-to-May rally.
Accendo's van Dulken said the index could fall back as
towards April lows around 6,220, but he retained a target of
6,600 for the end of the month.
Despite the recent correction, analysts at Credit Suisse see
9 percent further upside to the FTSE 100, as the economy
improves and earnings pick up, with concerns over the end of the
Fed's monetary stimulus overdone.
Stronger than expected UK Services PMI data was not enough
to lift the FTSE 100, however, and mixed U.S. data provided
little clarity over the state of the U.S. economy.
Tesco, down 3.9 percent, contributed to the weaker tone of
the market after reporting a 1 percent fall in underlying sales
in the UK in the first quarter, toward the lower end of
analysts' expectations and raising doubts about a costly
recovery plan.
Conglomerate AB Foods, energy distributor National
Grid and advertising agency WPP also weighed on
the FTSE as they started trading without dividend entitlements.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)