* FTSE 100 down 0.6 percent
* Growth-sensitive stocks combine to take 25 points off
index
* Fresnillo leads precious metal miners lower on Citi
downgrade
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 11 British share prices fell on
Tuesday, led lower by growth-sensitive stocks, after the Bank of
Japan opted not to extend its ultra-easy policy, renewing
concerns about global central banks withdrawing stimulus.
Japan's central bank held off on fresh steps to calm bond
market volatility, hurting the performance of Japanese blue-chip
stocks on the Nikkei.
Britain's FTSE was down 41.09 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,359.36 at 0748 GMT, and the falls kept the index
in a downtrend from its May high.
The FTSE 100 has now fallen 7.4 percent from that high as
the U.S. Federal Reserve has begun to consider exit strategies
from its own stimulus programme.
"What's weighing on it mainly... is this Japan weakness,"
said David Jones, market analyst at IG Index.
"We'll be watching central banks to see if there's any more
hints of stimulus, as worry over this has clearly been the main
concern in recent weeks.... If we hear more talk of quantitative
easing being reigned back, then that could put even more
pressure on the market as the month goes on."
Sectors sensitive to stimulus and optimism over the global
economy were the main drags on the index, with financials and
basic materials combining to bring it down by 25 points.
Mexican precious metal miner Fresnillo was the
day's top faller, down 3 percent, following a cut in target
price by Citi.
"Our bearish view on silver and our concerns about its
limited free float causing excessively high valuations mean we
rate FRES as Sell," analysts at Citi said in a note.
Gold miners Anglo American and Randgold were
also among top fallers, both down 2.4 percent, in line with
weaker precious metals prices. Gold and silver
fell after Standard and Poor's raised its U.S. credit outlook,
hurting demand for safe-haven assets.