* FTSE 100 down 1.5 pct at 6,306.07
* Insurers, asset managers fall on stimulus fears
* Ocado rallies on M&S bid talk
By David Brett
LONDON, June 11 Britain's top shares were
falling again by midday on Tuesday amid worries over central
banks withdrawing the stimulus that has fuelled the rally over
the past year.
The Bank of Japan was the latest to cause angst among
investors as it chose not to provide fresh stimulus to boost the
economy further.
Japan's announcement came hot on the heels of the European
Central Bank and Bank of England saying last week that, for the
time being, they were unwilling to do more to help the economy.
U.S. Federal Reserve officials, meanwhile, have been openly
discussing when would be the best time to start trimming the
U.S. asset-purchase programme, which involves it spending $85
billion a month on Treasury and mortgage-backed bonds.
"The Fed's problem is they have caused a whole change of
asset allocation," Marcus Ashworth, part of the macro strategy
team at Espirito Santo, said.
"The mere mentioning of tapering has sparked a fundamental
realisation that investors in higher risk, higher yielding
assets are in the wrong place now."
London's blue chip index was down 94.38 points, or
1.5 percent, at 6,306.07 by 1025 GMT. The index has fallen
nearly 8 percent since its mid-May peak.
With the prospect of asset purchases being reduced and bond
yields potentially rising as a result, bond-like equities were
among the top fallers.
Insurers Prudential and Old Mutual, which
offer higher yields and have big exposure to bond markets, shed
4.2 percent each.
Falling equity markets are not good for asset managers
either, because they can spark redemptions from nervous
investors and falls in assets under management. Aberdeen Asset
Management slipped 5 percent and Man Group
dropped 8.5 percent, blighted by the recent weak performance of
its flagship AHL fund.
Higher beta stocks - those acutely exposed to the fortunes
of the broader economy - also fell, with Miners
such as Evraz, which faces relegation to the FTSE 250
, down 5.1 percent.
The standout gainer across the entire FTSE was
online grocer Ocado, up 8.1 percent on speculation that
Marks & Spencer could gatecrash the online grocer's
joint venture with Wm Morrison, traders said.
(Editing by David Goodman)