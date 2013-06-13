* FTSE 100 down 1.0 percent
* Technical analysts would buy on dips
* RBS leads market lower after CEO Hester goes
By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 13 Britain's top shares fell for
the fourth day running on Thursday, driven lower by persistent
concerns about the durability of stimulus measures from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
At 0748 GMT, the FTSE 100 was off 62.65 points, or
1.0 percent, at 6,236.80, having dropped 0.6 percent on
Wednesday.
Royal Bank of Scotland led the market lower with a
5.3 percent drop in brisk trade after the surprise exit of Chief
Executive Stephen Hester which investors said was a big loss,
noting that there was no obvious successor.
Investors will focus on U.S. May retail sales data and the
latest U.S. weekly jobless claims, both due at 1230 GMT, for
clues as to the Fed's intentions regarding stimulus.
Recent encouraging data from the United States has prompted
fears that the Fed could soon scale down its bond buying
programme, which helped the FTSE 100 to scale a 13-year high
last month.
While some investors used the uncertainty to lock in profits
on an index that has risen nearly 6 percent this year, several
technical analysts said the index, which has fallen around 9
percent since its recent peak, might bounce back.
Valerie Gastaldy, head of technical analysis firm Day By
Day, recommended buying the index below 6,216 - a level breached
earlier in the session.
"I should think the market should stop at 6,080," she said,
adding the index could then rebound to 6,500 points.
Interactive Investors' head of derivatives Mike McCudden
reckoned that it would take a move below 6,200, 0.6 percent from
current levels, to "inject a real (sense) of panic".
RBS shares had traded 81 percent of their 90-day daily
average after just under an hour's trade, against the FTSE 100
on 16 percent.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright, additional reporting by Atul
Prakash; Editing by John Stonestreet)