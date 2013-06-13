* FTSE 100 falls 1.2 percent
* RBS the biggest faller after CEO leaves
* Fund managers continue losing streak as QE fears take toll
* Volatility rises to its highest level this year
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 13 Financial stocks led British
shares lower on Thursday, driven down by a slump in RBS and
persistent concerns about when the U.S. Federal Reserve will
start scaling back its stimulus.
Royal Bank of Scotland slid 6.3 percent after the
surprise exit of Chief Executive Stephen Hester, which investors
said was a big loss. They added that there was no obvious
successor for him.
RBS shares traded 81 percent of their 90-day daily average
in just under an hour's trade, against the FTSE 100's 16
percent.
At 1021 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 73.13 points, or
1.2 percent, at 6,226.32, with financials taking 21.2 points off
the index.
Fund managers as well as banks suffered within the sector,
with Aberdeen Asset Management slumping 4.1 percent and
Old Mutual down 2.8 percent.
Aberdeen has dropped 21 percent in the last two weeks, while
Old Mutual is down 20 percent over a three-week period,
following a rout in emerging markets prompted by the threat of a
slowing of U.S. quantitative easing.
With the market on alert for clues on the fate of the Fed's
stimulus programme, investors will focus on U.S. May retail
sales data and U.S. weekly jobless claims figures at 1230 GMT.
Recent encouraging data from the United States has prompted
fears the Fed could soon begin scaling back its bond-buying
programme, which helped the FTSE 100 scale a 13-year high last
month.
The index has fallen around 9 percent since then as the Fed
began musing upon possible exit strategies.
Thursday was the FTSE 100's fourth straight day of falls,
and volatility on the index - a crude measure of
investor fear - hit its highest level this year.
"I'm not surprised about the volatility we're seeing in the
short term. If you take my three- to six-month view I am still
positive on equities," said Manish Singh, head of investment
services at Crossbridge Capital.
"But June is going to be volatile so there will be more
downside to the FTSE."
