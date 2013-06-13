* FTSE gains 0.1 percent, reversing earlier losses
* Index holds above important technical levels around 6,200
* Miners bounce off of 4 year lows
* RBS the top faller after CEO announces departure
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 13 British shares edged higher on
Thursday, recovering from steep early losses after holding at a
key technical level and seeing a recovery in the downtrodden
mining sector.
The FTSE 100 closed up 5.18 points, or 0.1 percent,
at 6,304.63, having fallen as low as 6,205.71 after a 6.4
percent slide on the Japanes Nikkei set a weak tone for
the morning session.
"Following the Asian markets, we were always going to open
negatively... but we came close to the 200 day moving average
(at 6,143.12), and a failure to break that has helped calm the
fear factor," Alastair McCaig, market analyst at IG Index, said.
"A dip even below the 6,200 level would've been pessimistic,
but the fact that we didn't do that has seen people entering the
market here."
Miners rose 1.8 percent, the top sectoral
gainers, after bouncing off four year lows.
The sector is down 20.3 percent on the year but regained
some traction as heavily hit emerging market currencies slowly
recovered, benefitting from central bank support, such as an
unexpected rate rise in Indonesia.
"Some of the emerging market currencies streadied this
morning, benefitting from central bank intervention like in
Indonesia, and and that's helped the miners, and in turn the
market, a bit higher," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument
Securities, said.
"The FTSE is likely to churn about for now, however, and we
may not get a clear direction until the U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting next week."
No changes are expected to the U.S. central bank's monthly
purchases of $85 billion in bonds when its policy-setting
committee meets June 18-19, even though fears that the level of
buying is to be reduced have hit markets in recent weeks.
The FTSE pared losses after U.S. data showed retail sales
and jobless claims showed resilience in the economy, although it
is unlikely the Fed will reduce stimulus soon as manufacturing
is struggling.
"The U.S. data was good, and it's helped drag sentiment
higher... we've seen enough negativity around quantitative
easing anyway for people to take improvement in the economy at
face value this time," McCaig said.
Royal Bank of Scotland was the top faller, down 3.3
percent after the surprise exit of Chief Executive Stephen
Hester, which investors said was a big loss. They added that
there was no obvious successor for him.
(editing by Ron Askew)