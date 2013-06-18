* FTSE 100 gains 0.7 percent
* HSBC adds over 10 points to the index after upgrade
* Trade light ahead of Fed tomorrow
* FTSE to hit 7,000 next year - poll
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 18 Britain's blue chip share index
rose on Tuesday, as traders bought up beaten-down financial
heavyweights in a cautious session ahead of a policy meeting of
the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The FTSE 100 closed 43.72 points higher, or 0.7
percent, at 6,374.21, with financials, which include banks,
asset managers and insurers, contributing 24 points to the
advance.
HSBC and Standard Chartered rose 2.2
percent and 1.8 percent respectively, after having fallen more
than 11 percent in the last month, benefiting from positive
comment by Citigroup.
HSBC alone accounted for 10.7 points of gains, as the FTSE
100's second biggest company was raised to "buy" from "neutral"
by Citigroup, while the note reiterated a "buy" rating on
Standard Chartered.
Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland also saw
strong gains, receiving positive comment from Aviva ahead of a
speech by the British finance minister on Wednesday expected to
outline their return to full private ownership.
"HSBC got an upgrade, and they've been very oversold
recently, so that's helping them up," Zeg Choudhry, head of
equities trading at Northland Capital Partners, said.
He said there was a lot of supportive news at the moment for UK
banks, pointing to Lloyds' returning to profitability, private
ownership and dividend payments too.
Non-bank financials were also buoyant, with insurer RSA
gaining 2.2 percent after being raised to "outperform"
from "neutral" by Credit Suisse.
Whitbread was the top individual gainer, up 3.6
percent after the owner of the Costa Coffee chain and Premier
Inn hotels posted an acceleration in sales growth in the first
quarter.
Volumes on the FTSE 100 were light, with traders unwilling
to commit to firm positions ahead of the results of the Fed
meeting on Wednesday.
Monetary stimulus has helped propel equity markets towards
multi-year peaks this year, but the FTSE 100 has fallen 7.5
percent from 13 year highs after Fed officials openly pondered
exit strategies from their monetary stimulus programme.
Tuesday saw volume of just 78 percent of the 90 day average.
Despite uncertainty over the Fed's next move, Britain's top
share index looks set to rise 6 percent from now until the end
of 2013 as confidence in the global economy improves, according
to a Reuters poll, hitting 7,00 by this time next year.
"I think we're definitely headed to 7,000. We could have
short term turbulence but the last quarter of this year should
be extremely bullish," Choudhry said.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)