By Tricia Wright
LONDON, June 19 Britain's top shares fell on
Wednesday with traders saying investors were shifting positions
ahead of the conclusion of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting which
could give hints about the longevity of its stimulus programme.
By 0808 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 37.17 points, or
0.6 percent, at 6,337.04, having risen 0.7 percent in the
previous session to end at its highest level in more than a
week.
"What you're seeing at the moment is probably just a little
bit of position adjustment given the fact that we were at the
highs of the week," Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets,
said.
Investors' focus will be on Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news
conference, half an hour after the central bank's post-meeting
statement due at 1800 GMT, which could provide clues over
whether the Fed might soon begin to scale back the pace of its
asset purchase programme.
But since the FTSE 100 has seen a solid run of gains in the
run up to the meeting, with Tuesday's advance marking its fourth
consecutive day of rises, some investors reckoned that an
outcome whereby the Fed said it expected to keep its options
open on the pace of bond-buying had already been priced in.
"I think the rally in the last couple of days suggests that
investors are anticipating that they get what they want to
see... i.e. that (the Fed) remain(s) committed to preserving the
support in the medium term (and) decisions will remain data
dependent."
"The upside might be a little bit limited after the move
that's already happened," said Ian Williams, equity strategist
at Peel Hunt.
Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend weighed on the FTSE 100 on Wednesday, with Experian
, Land Securities, Severn Trent and
United Utilities knocking around 1.8 points off the
index.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Andrew Heavens)