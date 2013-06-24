* FTSE 100 index falls 0.2 percent
* Kazakhmys down on plans to back a bid for ENRC
* Vodafone agrees to buy Kabel Deutschland
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 24 Britain's top share index
slipped to a new five-month low in choppy trading on Monday, as
concerns about the scaling back of U.S. stimulus measures and
China's banking sector kept investors cautious.
At 0821 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down
11.62 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,104.5 points after falling to
6,103.39, the lowest since January. On Friday, it recorded its
fifth consecutive week of losses and is now down more than 11
percent since a 13-year peak in late May.
Miners were the worst hit, down 1.2 percent on
worries a liquidity squeeze in China may curb metals demand
already hit by slower growth. Goldman Sachs cut its China growth
forecast for 2013 to 7.4 percent from 7.8 percent on soft
cyclical signals and recent tightening of financial conditions.
"As if the Fed wasn't bad enough, now the PBOC (People's
Bank of China) are stifling (an) equities rally over concerns on
metals consumption," said Tom Robertson, senior trader at
Accendo Markets. "In the near term, continued concerns of
quantitative easing tapering could continue to hamper sentiment
and equities have potential to decline further."
China's central bank asked commercial banks to improve the
ways they manage liquidity. Interest rates for short-term funds
spiked to extraordinary levels last week as big banks held back
on lending in the interbank market.
The mining sector also came under pressure following a 10
percent drop in Kazakhmys after the board of the miner,
the single largest shareholder in ENRC, said it will
back a buyout bid for its troubled rival.
The trio of founders behind ENRC confirmed a buyout bid
valuing the group at more than 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion).
ENRC shares were flat.
Vodafone said it had agreed to buy Germany's largest
cable operator Kabel Deutschland for 7.7 billion
euros. Vodafone opened lower before recovering to 0.9 percent.
"Vodafone puts itself in front of a bidding war with Liberty
Global who last week tabled an offer for Kabel too.
But this fight could come to an early end if the deal between
Vodafone and Kabel is completed," said ETX Capital strategist
Ishaq Siddiqi.
Rio Tinto fell 1.5 percent after saying it has
scrapped the proposed sale of its $1.3 billion diamonds
business, a setback for its plan to sell a number of mines.
Charts showed the near term outlook for the FTSE 100 index
remained negative. It fell below its 200-day moving average, but
could find some support at its 61.8 percent retracement of a
rally from November to May.
(Editing by Catherine Evans)