* FTSE 100 falls 1.1 percent
* Chinese growth, liquidity concerns hit miners
* Index down 11.6 percent since late May
* Vodafone outperforms after agreeing Kabel deal
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 24 Britain's top share index
slipped to a 5-1/2 month low on Monday, as worries about China's
credit markets hit the mining sector and prolonged a recent
losing streak.
At 1102 GMT, the blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down
67.45 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,048.72 points after falling
to 6,045.81, the lowest since early January.
On Friday, it recorded its fifth consecutive week of losses
and is now down more than 11 percent since a 13-year peak in
late May, when the U.S. Federal Reserve first pondered
strategies to scale back its unprecedented stimulus programme.
Miners were the worst hit, down 1.2 percent on
worries a liquidity squeeze in China may curb metals demand
already hit by slower growth. Goldman Sachs cut its China growth
forecast for 2013 to 7.4 percent from 7.8 percent on soft
cyclical signals and recent tightening of financial conditions.
China's central bank also asked commercial banks to improve
the ways they manage liquidity. Interest rates for short-term
funds spiked to extraordinary levels last week as big banks held
back on lending in the interbank market.
"China is certainly at the forefront of investors' minds,
with liquidity fears and Goldman Sachs downgrading their growth
forecasts, and for the moment concern over growth there trumps
any mild improvement in developed country growth forecasts."
Jeremy Batstone-Carr, analyst at Charles Stanley, said.
"We're not in capitulation territory, but there's a steady
loss of confidence in equity markets."
James Butterfill, global equity strategist at Coutts, said
that rising Chinese wages were increasing costs for companies
rather than hurting consumer demand, leaving European miners
more exposed than luxury or auto sectors.
Basic resources took 10 points off the index, contributing
to the weakness in the broader index, which fell below its
200-day moving average and the 61.8 percent retracement of its
rally from November to May at 6,089.1.
The mining sector also came under pressure following a 9
percent drop in Kazakhmys after the board of the miner,
the single largest shareholder in ENRC, said it will
back a buyout bid for its troubled rival.
The trio of founders behind ENRC confirmed a buyout bid
valuing the group at more than 3 billion pounds ($4.7 billion).
ENRC shares edged 0.8 percent higher, outperforming the sector
and the market.
In other M&A news, Vodafone said it had agreed to
buy Germany's largest cable operator Kabel Deutschland
for 7.7 billion euros ($10.12 billion).
Vodafone opened lower before recovering to trade 0.1 percent
higher. Traders said the acquisition's risks were mitigated by
the apparent avoidance of a drawn out bidding war.
($1 = 0.7612 euros)
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)