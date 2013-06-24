* FTSE 100 closes 1.4 percent lower
* Chinese liquidity and growth fears add to Fed worries
* Volatility hits 11 month hits
* Investors shun financials, miners for defensive utilities
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 24 Britain's top share index fell
to a 5-1/2 month low on Monday, as investors rotated out of
growth sensitive stocks as concerns built over growth and
liquidity in China.
The FTSE 100 closed 87.07 points lower, down 1.4
percent, at 6,029.10, having hit an intraday low of 6,023.44 not
seen since early January.
The index opened weaker on Monday after China stocks
saw their worst session in almost four years on fears that the
central bank would keep money tight and economic growth could
slow sharply.
The falls came after Friday ended a fifth consecutive week
of losses on the FTSE 100, as the U.S. Federal Reserve finally
outlined an anticipated plan to begin winding down its stimulus
later this year.
"The Fed tapering talk highlighted the concerns about what
could happen in the world's number one economy, then we've had a
cash crunch in the world's number two economy, so that really
puts a stick in the spokes of the global recovery," said Mike
van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets.
The Bank of International Settlements said over the weekend
that central banks should not allow fears of disrupting markets
to delay the withdrawal of monetary stimulus, and the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) continued to take a tough line with its
banks as the central bank tries to rein in excessive credit
growth.
"We'd been looking for the intervention from central banks
to help out... but [the PBOC and BIS statements over the
weekend] both emphasise once again that there's a limit to what
central banks can do."
Central bank stimulus has helped the FTSE 100 rally to a 13
year peak in May. The blue-chip index is now more than 12
percent off those highs.
Volatility, a crude measure of investor fear, spiked
7 percent to levels not seen since before Mario Draghi said he
would do "whatever it takes" to save the euro last July, which
sparked a multi-month European equity rally.
Financial companies weighed, with Aberdeen Asset Management
down 4.2 percent, taking its fall since May to 29
percent.
Growth-sensitive miners were weaker, with the sector
down 3.4 percent following the China developments.
Copper miner Vedanta led FTSE 100 fallers with a 6.5
percent slide as copper hit a three-year low.
Investors rotated into more defensive utilities, with United
Utilities and Severn Trent up 1 percent and 0.9
percent, two of only seven gainers on the day.
