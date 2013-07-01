* FTSE 100 index rises 0.2 percent
* Industrials gains on encouraging PMI data
* Chartists cautiously optimistic on FTSE
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 1 Britain's top share index
rose on Monday as investors placed fresh bets at the start of
the quarter, with robust June manufacturing data sending
industrial firms to the top of the leaderboard.
"We are encouraged by the fact the PMI is moving in the
right direction and that's a good environment for the industrial
sector," James Butterfill, equity strategist at Coutts, said.
The Bank of England provided more strong numbers, with data
showing British mortgage approvals for house purchase rose in
May to the highest level since December 2009.
At 0902 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 9.19 points,
or 0.2 percent, at 6,224.66. The index, which hit a 13-year high
in late May, bounced back after falling 0.5 percent on Friday
and slipping in June following gains in the previous 12 months.
The industrial sector was the top gainer, with BAE Systems
up 1.8 percent, Rolls Royce gaining 0.6 percent
and Travis Perkins up 2.1 percent.
"It's dangerous to turn bearish at this point. We think the
stock market's direction is still up, primarily on the back of
still pretty loose global monetary policy, combined with
undemanding valuations," Robert Parkes, equity strategist at
HSBC Securities, said.
Technical analysts were cautiously optimistic.
"The FTSE's retreat has taken it to within striking distance
of its long-term uptrend and, as the monthly candlestick chart
illustrates, the trend remains intact," Bill McNamara, technical
analyst at Charles Stanley, said.
"This is not to say that we have seen the end of the
volatility ... Critical support has developed at around 6,020
and, in the near term, I do not expect the rally to extend much
beyond 6,375," he said in a note.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by John Stonestreet)