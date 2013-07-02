* FTSE 100 drops 0.6 percent

* Financials fall, RBS leads banks lower

* Citi warns of earnings downgrades to consumer staples

* Serco surges after U.S. contract win

By Alistair Smout

LONDON, July 2 Britain's top share index was led lower by weak financial stocks on Tuesday, as renewed concerns over the euro zone prompted profit-taking on the previous session's gains.

Financials, a broad-based sector including banks, asset managers and insurers, took 13.7 points off the FTSE 100 , the index's biggest negative sectoral impact.

The FTSE 100 was down 34.84 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,272.94 by 1054 GMT, having kicked off the new quarter with gains of 1.5 percent, its strongest gains in a month.

"I think the market does want to go up ... but with a story doing the rounds that Greece only has three days left to reassure its creditors, I think that's just prompted realism that there's quite a lot of uncertainty in this market still," Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

Greece may miss out on its next tranche of aid unless it can convince lenders that it is on track to meet bailout conditions, four euro zone officials told Reuters.

"People start selling into any negative news ... Europe has some pretty fundamental issues that are wrong, and my take on the financials is that as soon as there are any negative sentiment about Europe, they do get sold off," Rundle said.

Royal Bank of Scotland, one of the British banks with the biggest euro zone exposure, fell 2.6 percent, among the top FTSE fallers.

Consumer staples were also weak, taking 7.6 points off the index, with drinks firm Diageo the second-biggest individual drag on the FTSE, as Citi cautioned that the sector could face earnings downgrades this month.

Weakness in emerging market currencies is set to eat into profits, with beverage firms suffering the most, the note said.

Political disruptions in countries as diverse as Turkey, South Africa, Egypt and Brazil have coincided with U.S. economic strength which has raised the prospect of a slowing of its unprecedented stimulus programme, hurting more risky assets.

Benefitting from strength in the United States was Serco , up 6.4 percent after winning a contract worth $1.25 billion dollars from the U.S. government.

Also topping the FTSE 100 gainers was Burberry, up 3.3 percent, with traders citing an upgrade to the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" by HSBC. (Editing by David Holmes)