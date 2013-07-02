* FTSE 100 drops 0.6 percent
* Financials fall, RBS leads banks lower
* Citi warns of earnings downgrades to consumer staples
* Serco surges after U.S. contract win
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 2 Britain's top share index was led
lower by weak financial stocks on Tuesday, as renewed concerns
over the euro zone prompted profit-taking on the previous
session's gains.
Financials, a broad-based sector including banks, asset
managers and insurers, took 13.7 points off the FTSE 100
, the index's biggest negative sectoral impact.
The FTSE 100 was down 34.84 points, or 0.6 percent, at
6,272.94 by 1054 GMT, having kicked off the new quarter with
gains of 1.5 percent, its strongest gains in a month.
"I think the market does want to go up ... but with a story
doing the rounds that Greece only has three days left to
reassure its creditors, I think that's just prompted realism
that there's quite a lot of uncertainty in this market still,"
Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.
Greece may miss out on its next tranche of aid unless it can
convince lenders that it is on track to meet bailout conditions,
four euro zone officials told Reuters.
"People start selling into any negative news ... Europe has
some pretty fundamental issues that are wrong, and my take on
the financials is that as soon as there are any negative
sentiment about Europe, they do get sold off," Rundle said.
Royal Bank of Scotland, one of the British banks with
the biggest euro zone exposure, fell 2.6 percent, among the top
FTSE fallers.
Consumer staples were also weak, taking 7.6 points off the
index, with drinks firm Diageo the second-biggest
individual drag on the FTSE, as Citi cautioned that the sector
could face earnings downgrades this month.
Weakness in emerging market currencies is set to eat into
profits, with beverage firms suffering the most, the note said.
Political disruptions in countries as diverse as Turkey,
South Africa, Egypt and Brazil have coincided with U.S. economic
strength which has raised the prospect of a slowing of its
unprecedented stimulus programme, hurting more risky assets.
Benefitting from strength in the United States was Serco
, up 6.4 percent after winning a contract worth $1.25
billion dollars from the U.S. government.
Also topping the FTSE 100 gainers was Burberry, up
3.3 percent, with traders citing an upgrade to the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral" by HSBC.
(Editing by David Holmes)