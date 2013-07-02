* FTSE 100 falls 0.1 percent, off of intraday lows
* U.S. strength helps in afternoon trade
* Financials the main weight, Aberdeen falls again
* Serco surges on U.S. contract win
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, July 2 Britain's top share index fell on
Tuesday due to weaker financials, but bounced off lows as
growing optimism over the U.S. economy largely offset concerns
about the winding down of central bank stimulus.
The FTSE 100 closed down 3.84 points, or 0.1
percent, at 6,303.94, having been down as much as 0.7 percent
before the U.S. open.
U.S. stocks rose for a second straight day as optimism grew
over the economic outlook. Turnover of 73 percent of the 90
day average left the blue-chip index vulnerable to price swings.
"There could still be potential weakness to come, and we
could head back down to the 6,000 level. The market seems a
little bit jittery, and we're being dictated by how the
Americans perform." Manoj Ladwa, head of trading at TJM Partners
said.
"If it gets through 6,400, we could have a decent run
towards those highs again, but I think we may struggle."
Traders cited caution ahead of important U.S. jobs data due
on Friday and a public holiday in the United States on Thursday
as suppressing volumes.
Financials led the market lower, taking 4.6 points off the
index and bearing the brunt of the other side of a more positive
growth story in the United States; that the U.S. Federal Reserve
may slow its unprecedented stimulus programme.
Aberdeen Asset Management fell 2.3 percent, taking its fall
since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke first hinted that the central
bank may reduce its purchases later this year to 22 percent.
"If we're going to be in a negative mode for the next few
months, the asset managers won't do well and will see wild
swings, exaggerating market moves. But I think the market has
got it wrong (on Fed tapering)," Joe Rundle, said, adding that
he though policy would be more supportive than the British
market was pricing in.
Benefiting from strength in the United States was Serco
, up 6.5 percent after winning a contract worth $1.25
billion dollars from the U.S. government.
Also topping the FTSE 100 gainers was Burberry, up
2.9 percent, with traders citing an upgrade to the stock to
"overweight" from "neutral" by HSBC.
