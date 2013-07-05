* FTSE 100 index rises 0.5 percent by midday trade * Focus on U.S. jobs data, whisper numbers up * Positive notes on UK economy improve sentiment By Atul Prakash LONDON, July 5 Britain's top share index climbed to a one-month high on Friday, building on the previous day's sharp rise on supportive central bank comments though caution before U.S. jobs data kept gains in check. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 31.48 points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,453.15 by 1154 GMT. It jumped 3.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day gain in more than 1-1/2 years after the Bank of England and the European Central Bank pledged to continue keep interest rates low. Investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT. A Reuters survey of economists predicted employers added 165,000 new jobs last month, slightly below the 175,000 created in May. Traders said June payrolls could beat expectations after reports on Wednesday showed a pickup in the pace of hiring by private businesses and the service industries. "People are talking about a number between 170,000 and 180,000. I would imagine we are likely to get 175,000 and that could support the market, with some high beta stocks going higher," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said. "However, a complete blowout number like 250,000 may spook the market. Any real big change in the actual unemployment rate is also probably going to have a negative impact on stocks." The unemployment rate is expected to fall a tenth of a percentage point to 7.5 percent. Job growth has averaged 155,800 over the past three months, just about the amount economists say is needed to gradually push down the unemployment rate. Charts showed the FTSE 100 index had potential to rise further in the near term after rallying strongly from its medium term uptrend line and from a very oversold level. "Looking at the intraday picture, the next level of resistance is around 6,500 from the March-April peaks," Dominic Hawker, director and head of research at Messels said. Positive research reports also improved investors' sentiment towards UK equities, with some traders liking the UK housing sector, which was getting support from the government and companies like Taylor Wimpey and Redrow were posting good results. Traders cited a Goldman Sachs note, which said the UK economy looked to be on an upswing, monetary policy was likely to ease further. Goldman recommended to go long UK equities via the FTSE 100 Dec 13 futures for a target of 7,100, according to traders. Among sectoral movers, banks rose 1.1 percent on a positive outlook, while miners fell 1.4 percent following a sharp drop in metals prices. (Editing by John Stonestreet)