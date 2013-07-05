* FTSE 100 index rises 0.5 percent by midday trade
* Focus on U.S. jobs data, whisper numbers up
* Positive notes on UK economy improve sentiment
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 5 Britain's top share index climbed
to a one-month high on Friday, building on the previous day's
sharp rise on supportive central bank comments though caution
before U.S. jobs data kept gains in check.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 31.48 points, or
0.5 percent, at 6,453.15 by 1154 GMT. It jumped 3.1 percent on
Thursday, its biggest one-day gain in more than 1-1/2 years
after the Bank of England and the European Central Bank pledged
to continue keep interest rates low.
Investors awaited U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230
GMT. A Reuters survey of economists predicted employers added
165,000 new jobs last month, slightly below the 175,000 created
in May.
Traders said June payrolls could beat expectations after
reports on Wednesday showed a pickup in the pace of hiring by
private businesses and the service industries.
"People are talking about a number between 170,000 and
180,000. I would imagine we are likely to get 175,000 and that
could support the market, with some high beta stocks going
higher," Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets, said.
"However, a complete blowout number like 250,000 may spook
the market. Any real big change in the actual unemployment rate
is also probably going to have a negative impact on stocks."
The unemployment rate is expected to fall a tenth of a
percentage point to 7.5 percent. Job growth has averaged 155,800
over the past three months, just about the amount economists say
is needed to gradually push down the unemployment rate.
Charts showed the FTSE 100 index had potential to rise
further in the near term after rallying strongly from its medium
term uptrend line and from a very oversold level.
"Looking at the intraday picture, the next level of
resistance is around 6,500 from the March-April peaks," Dominic
Hawker, director and head of research at Messels said.
Positive research reports also improved investors' sentiment
towards UK equities, with some traders liking the UK housing
sector, which was getting support from the government and
companies like Taylor Wimpey and Redrow were
posting good results.
Traders cited a Goldman Sachs note, which said the UK
economy looked to be on an upswing, monetary policy was likely
to ease further. Goldman recommended to go long UK equities via
the FTSE 100 Dec 13 futures for a target of 7,100,
according to traders.
Among sectoral movers, banks rose 1.1 percent
on a positive outlook, while miners fell 1.4
percent following a sharp drop in metals prices.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)