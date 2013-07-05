(Repeats to restore dropped words in first para)
* FTSE 100 index closes 0.7 percent lower
* Jobs data raises concerns about U.S. stimulus
* Charts signal further sell-off before rebound
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, July 5 Britain's top share index slipped
from one-month highs late in the session on Friday, with
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data reviving concerns that the
Federal Reserve might start trimming its stimulus sooner that
predicted.
The market at first moved higher on data showing U.S.
employers added 195,000 new jobs last month, suggesting the
world's biggest economy was gathering momentum and advancing
steadily despite higher taxes, government spending cuts and
signs of weakness overseas.
"Algos might have seen the headline and pushed stocks higher
without realising the full implications of a stronger than
forecast number," said Jeremy Batstone-Carr, head of private
client research at Charles Stanley, referring to algorithms that
drive automated trading.
In the late-session retreat, basic resources shares were the
hardest hit, with Antofagasta, Fresnillo,
Randgold Resources and Glencore Xstrata falling
5.8 to 6.5 percent. The UK mining index dropped 4.6
percent, tracking a sharp drop in metals prices following the
jobs data.
"It is unequivocally good news from an economic perspective,
but modestly bad news from a market perspective. On the basis of
the overall picture, it makes it very likely the Fed will reduce
the pace of bond purchases in September," said Guy Foster, head
of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.
"But after the shock, there is a very reasonable chance that
the market will trend higher because valuations are undemanding,
the underlying news bodes well for earnings season and the case
for other asset classes is being diminished rapidly."
The FTSE 100 index finished 46.15 points, or 0.7
percent, lower at 6,375.52 after hitting a one-month high of
6,498.59 earlier. It jumped 3.1 percent on Thursday, its biggest
gain in more than 1-1/2 years, after the Bank of England and the
European Central Bank pledged to continue to keep rates low.
Charts indicated that the index had potential to fall
further in the near term before bouncing back.
"We have seen a buyer capitulation today, with the index
spiking higher but ending near the day's low. It is a topping
signal and suggests we have seen the highs for the near term,"
Lynnden Branigan, technical analyst at Barclays Capital, said.
The initial downside target was 6,317, a high reached on
July 1, he said, adding the market would probably look for
investors to come back in earnest near the 200-day moving
average, now at around 6,180.
Analysts remained positive on the market's medium-term
outlook, saying that recent UK economic data signalled a gradual
economic recovery.
Some traders liked the UK housing sector as it was getting
support from the government and firms like Taylor Wimpey
and Redrow were posting good results.
Traders cited a Goldman Sachs note, which said the UK
economy looked to be on an upswing and monetary policy was
likely to ease further. It recommended to go long UK equities
via the FTSE 100 Dec 13 futures for a target of 7,100.
