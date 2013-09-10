* FTSE 100 up 0.6 pct, highest since mid-August
* Glencore rises on bigger-than-expected synergies
* UK data cheers housebuilders, Chinese numbers boost miners
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, Sept 10 Britain's main share index rose
to its highest levels in nearly a month on Tuesday, bolstered by
the possibility of an international compromise on Syria and a
strong report from miner Glencore Xstrata.
Shares in the commodities group rose 4 percent to 334.10
pence after it upped its forecast for synergies from last year's
merger to at least $2 billion for next year from initial
guidance of $500 million, and hinted at further savings ahead.
"There was a lot of concern around the time of the tie-up
that they wouldn't be able to get to the previous estimate on
synergies, so the fact that they are now exceeding those tells
you that the market is going to be more supportive of the deal
going forward," said Matt Basi, sales trader at CMC Markets.
"We could potentially test the highs back towards 4 pounds
if we get the follow through on those promises."
The rally in Glencore added 4.4 points to the FTSE 100.
There was also a boost from stronger airline stocks, such as IAG
, as the possibility of a breakthrough over Syria pushed
oil prices down to one-week lows.
The United States sounded a positive note overnight on
Russia's plan to put Syria's chemical weapons under
international control. That opens the door to a path that could
avoid Western military intervention, the prospect of which had
spooked global equity markets.
The FTSE 100 was up 40.62 points or 0.6 percent at 6,571.36
by 0713 GMT, testing levels last seen in mid-August.
Also among the gainers, housebuilders like Persimmon
cheered news that British property prices recorded their fastest
rise in almost seven years last month and a measure of sales
volumes also jumped to a multi-year high.
Credit Suisse cited strong economic data as one of the
reasons why it was sticking to its overweight on UK equities.
"On our macro momentum scorecard, the UK scores second top,"
the bank's analysts write in a note, adding that "policy looks
to stay very reflationary", with prospects for more fiscal
easing in the run up to the election.
The broader global economic backdrop also offered support,
with miners boosted by news of better-than-expected factory
output in China - the latest piece of solid data from the
world's top metals consumer.
(Reporting by Toni Vorobyova; editing by Patrick Graham)