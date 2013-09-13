* FTSE down 0.2 pct in mid-session trade
* Miners impacted by fall in metals prices
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 13 Britain's top share index was
pushed off one-month highs on Friday by a fall in mining stocks
as the market anticipates the U.S. Federal Reserve winding down
its economic stimulus.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was down by 0.2
percent, or 12.37 points, at 6,576.61 points in mid-session
trade.
Miners dominated the FTSE's loserboard and gold fell
to a 5-week low while London copper futures headed for a similar
fall.
"The decline in both base and precious metals is putting
pressure on the mining sector this morning, keeping the FTSE 100
resolutely below the 6,600 level," said IG senior market
strategist Brenda Kelly.
Anglo American fell 3.7 percent to make it the
worst-performing FTSE 100 stock, while the broader FTSE 350
Mining Index declined by 2.2 percent.
Equity markets are under pressure from the prospect that the
Federal Reserve will start next week to scale back a bond-buying
programme that has pumped out cheap money, financing much of
this year's global equity rally.
EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris said he would
not add new positions betting on further market gains for now.
"I wouldn't have fresh 'longs' out at this stage," he said.
The FTSE 100 raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in
late May then lost ground in June as expectations grew of a
shift in Fed policy, before recovering in July.
The FTSE remains up 11 percent since the start of 2013.
(additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)