* FTSE down 0.3 pct in late session trade
* Fall in metals prices hits mining stocks
* Some traders trim equity positions ahead of Fed meeting
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 13 UK blue-chip stocks fell off
one-month highs on Friday as a fall in metals prices hit miners
and traders trimmed equity positions on expectations the Federal
Reserve will scale back stimulus.
The FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent, or 21.01
points, at 6,567.92 points in late trade.
Miners dominated the FTSE's loserboard as the price of gold
fell to a five-week low, with the FTSE 350 Mining Index
declining by 2.2 percent.
Equity markets were also under pressure from expectations
that the Federal Reserve will start next week to scale back a
bond-buying programme that has pumped out cheap money, financing
much of this year's global equity rally.
That prospect has led many traders to unload equity
positions, cashing in profits on gains made so far this year.
The FTSE 100 is up 11 percent since the start of 2013.
"We're looking to follow the trend and take our chips off
the table," said MB Capital trading director Marcus Bullus.
Others felt concerns about the impact on equity markets of
the Fed tapering off its bond-buying programme were overdone.
"I think there's a lot of noise around about the Fed, but if
they're considering taking off tapering, then it should give you
confidence that they think the economy is strong enough to
withstand that," said Chris White, head of UK equities at
Premier Asset Management.
White preferred media and financial stocks in the current
environment. They are often dubbed as 'cyclical' stocks as they
tend to outperform when the economic cycle strengthens.
The UK economy is showing signs of recovering from the
effects of the 2008 global financial crisis, and data on Friday
showed that construction output accelerated in July.
"You want to be moving a bit more in the direction of
cyclical than defensives," said White.
($1=0.6319 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Susan
Fenton)