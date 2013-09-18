* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct
* Smith Group, United Utilities among top gainers
* Barclays goes ex-rights, weighs on index
By Alistair Smout
LONDON, Sept 18 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Wednesday, helping higher by strength in Smiths Group
and banks, but with gains seen capped until after the U.S.
Federal Reserve's policy meeting.
The Fed is widely expected to reduce its $85 billion in
monthly asset purchases - Reuters polls suggest by $10 billion -
after UK markets close on Wednesday, although some traders are
positioning themselves for a different number.
"I actually think that they will taper QE by about $15
billion dollars, which is at the upper end of predictions but is
basically priced in," Fawad Razaqzada, market strategist at GFT,
said.
"However, a few people are even suggesting that because of
weaker U.S. data recently, the Fed may maintain the current pace
of asset purchases, which would be very supportive for the
FTSE."
The FTSE 100 edged 0.2 percent higher, up 11.51
points to 6,581.64, the session after a 0.8 percent drop took
the index off of 1-1/2 month highs.
The next resistance for the index was at 6,700, around the
previous July high, while support was seen for the index just
above 6,350, at the 200 day moving average, said Ioan Smith,
director at KCG.
Hi-tech engineering company Smiths Group rose 3.3
percent, the top FTSE riser, after annual results revealed a
slight rise in profits and an unexpected special dividend.
"The FY13 results appear broadly in-line with expectations,
but there is a special dividend of 30p that is likely to be
well-received," analysts at Jefferies said in a note.
Barclays was among the top traded stocks, with volume of 77
percent of its 90 day average, compared with 35.8 percent on
the broader index. The share went ex-rights on Wednesday.
The bank traded at 279.3 pence, representing a 1 percent
rise based on its theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) of 276.3
pence, but down 6 percent from its previous close at 299 pence.
In all, financials added 11 points to the index, the top
sectoral contributor to gains, and banks were four of the top
five risers on the index
Ex-divs trimmed 0.36 points of off the FTSE 100 on
Wednesday, as Antofagasta, Melrose and
Petrofac all traded without entitlement to their latest
dividend payout.
(editing by Ron Askew)