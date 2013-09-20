* Tate & Lyle falls after Ct Suisse downgrade
* FTSE 100 slips 0.3 pct after Fed-led rally earlier in week
* Citi remains "overweight" on UK equities
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 20 Britain's top share index
retreated on Friday, with Tate & Lyle the top faller,
as investors consolidated gains from a rally led by the U.S.
Federal Reserve's move to delay cuts to economic stimulus.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index edged lower by 0.3
percent, or 18.17 points, to 6,607.22 points in early session
trading.
Food group Tate & Lyle was the worst-performing FTSE 100
stock, falling 2.7 percent in a move which traders attributed to
Credit Suisse's decision to cut its rating on the stock to
"neutral" from "outperform".
Traders were also looking to cash in their chips after this
week's rally on global equity markets which was led by the Fed's
decision to hold off on scaling back the wash of money it is
pumping into global capital markets.
The programme has hit returns on bonds and driven investors
over to the better returns on offer from stock markets, with the
FTSE 100 up 12 percent since the start of 2013.
However, Psigma Investment Management's Tim Gregory said
that the Fed would still eventually start to rein in its
bond-buying programme as well as the underlying doubt over
economic recovery that underpinned its decision.
"When the dust settles on the outcome of the Fed meeting,
perhaps investors will not feel quite so exuberant about equity
markets," said Gregory, who heads Psigma Investment Management's
global equities team.
EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris also backed
selling out for a profit on the UK stock market and also
recommended buying "put" options on the FTSE 100 due to expire
in 3-months time to protect against any further market retreat.
A 'put' option gives the owner the right to sell a specific
amount of an asset at a set price within a set time, and
generally means the investor expects that asset will go down in
price.
Others were more positive.
U.S. bank Citigroup kept an "overweight" recommendation on
UK equities, while JN Financial trader Ed Smyth said the broader
backdrop of central bank support for the global economy remained
a positive one.
"When the Fed stops tapering, I stop buying. Until they do
that, I'll continue to add to equity positions," said Smyth.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Patrick Graham)